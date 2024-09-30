Khyati Global Ventures Ltd Summary

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd was incorporated as Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 10, 1993 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company status was changed to Private limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Impex Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 24, 2021. Further name was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Private Limited on April 4, 2022. Thereafter, the Constitution of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Khyati Advisory Services Limited on May 06, 2022 and further Company name was changed to Khyati Global Ventures Limited on April 26, 2024 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is an Exporter and Re-packager of variety of FMCG products which include sub-categories of Food stuff, Non-food FMCG products, Household Products, Festive handicraft items and it also deal in Pharmaceutical products. The major customers include wholesalers and super market importers who runs a chain of supermarkets located in foreign countries. The Company deals in basic items used by end consumers in day-to-day life.The Company deals in various product in categories of Food stuffs, Non-Food FMCG Products, Pharmaceuticals, Household products, festive, Pooja and Handicraft items. It further deals with Indian brands used worldwide such as Everest, Parle G, MDH, Fortune, Aashirvad, Gowardhan, Balaji Wafers, Haldirams, Himalaya, Dove, Colgate, Unilever, Godrej, etc and locally manufactured products. The Company purchases products from manufacturer directly while rest is purchased from vendors dealing in the product. While the local products such as flour, spices, grains, pulses of various types, etc are procured in bulk packaging and then are repackaged in customised pack. Repackaging work is mostly done by manufactures/ vendors wherein Company send the packaging materials and labels to be used for re-packaged products while few repackaging is done in warehouse. The Company provides private label facility on products as required by customers.The Company has a warehouse facility in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The area of warehouse is spread across 20,000 sq ft enabling access to huge space for ease of unloading products from various vendors. Goods from various vendors across the country are procured and unloaded at the facility. Their products are exported through vessels in which containers are loaded. Product of each customers are loaded in Container i.e container stuffing at Companys warehouse. The Company has been recognised as Two Star Export House by Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Company is planning an IPO of 18,50,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 10,50,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 8,00,000 Equity Shares.