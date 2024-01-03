Kiaasa Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.74
4.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.85
7.61
2.46
0
Net Worth
40.59
12.11
2.96
0.5
Minority Interest
Debt
28.66
15.88
21.16
15.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
69.37
27.99
24.12
16.15
Fixed Assets
24.18
8.66
1.31
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.05
0.11
0
Networking Capital
42.37
17.55
21.3
14.71
Inventories
68.24
51.51
19.96
15.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.88
6.73
21.12
6.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.2
26.8
10.35
6.81
Sundry Creditors
-38.26
-47.34
-23.3
-11.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-36.69
-20.15
-6.83
-2.23
Cash
2.7
1.73
1.4
0.13
Total Assets
69.36
27.99
24.12
16.14
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.