iifl-logo

Kiaasa Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiaasa Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.74

4.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.85

7.61

2.46

0

Net Worth

40.59

12.11

2.96

0.5

Minority Interest

Debt

28.66

15.88

21.16

15.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

69.37

27.99

24.12

16.15

Fixed Assets

24.18

8.66

1.31

1.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.05

0.11

0

Networking Capital

42.37

17.55

21.3

14.71

Inventories

68.24

51.51

19.96

15.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.88

6.73

21.12

6.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

27.2

26.8

10.35

6.81

Sundry Creditors

-38.26

-47.34

-23.3

-11.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-36.69

-20.15

-6.83

-2.23

Cash

2.7

1.73

1.4

0.13

Total Assets

69.36

27.99

24.12

16.14

Kiaasa Retail Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiaasa Retail Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.