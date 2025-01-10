iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIFS Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

151
(-2.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KIFS Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

10.82

10.82

10.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.64

33.99

29.05

24.28

Net Worth

50.46

44.81

39.87

35.1

Minority Interest

Debt

244.94

264.49

253.08

158.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

295.4

309.3

292.95

193.91

Fixed Assets

1.49

1.11

1.61

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.7

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.11

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

-2.36

-1.36

-1.08

-0.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.08

4.62

6.32

3.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.44

-5.98

-7.4

-4.24

Cash

12.76

-4.47

4.97

34.46

Total Assets

41.74

-4.61

5.55

33.52

KIFS Financial : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KIFS Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.