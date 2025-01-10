KIFS Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.82
10.82
10.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.64
33.99
29.05
24.28
Net Worth
50.46
44.81
39.87
35.1
Minority Interest
Debt
244.94
264.49
253.08
158.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
295.4
309.3
292.95
193.91
Fixed Assets
1.49
1.11
1.61
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.7
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.11
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
-2.36
-1.36
-1.08
-0.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.08
4.62
6.32
3.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.44
-5.98
-7.4
-4.24
Cash
12.76
-4.47
4.97
34.46
Total Assets
41.74
-4.61
5.55
33.52
