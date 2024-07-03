iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIFS Financial Services Ltd Share Price

156.65
(-5.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open170
  • Day's High170
  • 52 Wk High200.25
  • Prev. Close165.05
  • Day's Low156.65
  • 52 Wk Low 135.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.92
  • P/E25.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.15
  • EPS6.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)169.5
  • Div. Yield0.85
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KIFS Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

170

Prev. Close

165.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.92

Day's High

170

Day's Low

156.65

52 Week's High

200.25

52 Week's Low

135.1

Book Value

49.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

169.5

P/E

25.05

EPS

6.59

Divi. Yield

0.85

KIFS Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.4

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KIFS Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KIFS Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.41%

Non-Promoter- 25.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KIFS Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

10.82

10.82

10.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.64

33.99

29.05

24.28

Net Worth

50.46

44.81

39.87

35.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.69

-40.28

44.82

22.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

KIFS Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KIFS Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh P Khandwala

Independent Director

Dharmendra N Soni

Independent Director

Devang M Shah

Director

Sonal R Khandwala

Additional Executive Director.

Vimal P Khandwala

Addtnl Independent Director

Sharvil B. Suthar

Independent Director

Rajesh G. Parekh

Independent Director

Dixit Dipakkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KIFS Financial Services Ltd

Summary

KIFS Financial Services Limited (KFSL) incorporated on March 29, 1995 is engaged in a single segment of finance. It offers capital market products like margin trading, loan against shares (LAS) and IPO/FPO retail applications funding. As a part of business expansion, the company is proposing to enter into the business of investment advisory and has got itself registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.The Company is a non deposit taking non banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of loan company. The Company duly surrendered its registration as an Investment Advisor under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 during the financial year ended March 31, 2015.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KIFS Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The KIFS Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is ₹169.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KIFS Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is 25.05 and 3.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KIFS Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KIFS Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is ₹135.1 and ₹200.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KIFS Financial Services Ltd?

KIFS Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.48%, 3 Years at 54.22%, 1 Year at 2.36%, 6 Month at -5.55%, 3 Month at -2.08% and 1 Month at 5.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KIFS Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KIFS Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.