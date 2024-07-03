Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹170
Prev. Close₹165.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.92
Day's High₹170
Day's Low₹156.65
52 Week's High₹200.25
52 Week's Low₹135.1
Book Value₹49.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)169.5
P/E25.05
EPS6.59
Divi. Yield0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.82
10.82
10.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.64
33.99
29.05
24.28
Net Worth
50.46
44.81
39.87
35.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.69
-40.28
44.82
22.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh P Khandwala
Independent Director
Dharmendra N Soni
Independent Director
Devang M Shah
Director
Sonal R Khandwala
Additional Executive Director.
Vimal P Khandwala
Addtnl Independent Director
Sharvil B. Suthar
Independent Director
Rajesh G. Parekh
Independent Director
Dixit Dipakkumar Shah
Summary
KIFS Financial Services Limited (KFSL) incorporated on March 29, 1995 is engaged in a single segment of finance. It offers capital market products like margin trading, loan against shares (LAS) and IPO/FPO retail applications funding. As a part of business expansion, the company is proposing to enter into the business of investment advisory and has got itself registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.The Company is a non deposit taking non banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of loan company. The Company duly surrendered its registration as an Investment Advisor under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 during the financial year ended March 31, 2015.
The KIFS Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is ₹169.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is 25.05 and 3.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KIFS Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KIFS Financial Services Ltd is ₹135.1 and ₹200.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KIFS Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.48%, 3 Years at 54.22%, 1 Year at 2.36%, 6 Month at -5.55%, 3 Month at -2.08% and 1 Month at 5.46%.
