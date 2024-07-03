Summary

KIFS Financial Services Limited (KFSL) incorporated on March 29, 1995 is engaged in a single segment of finance. It offers capital market products like margin trading, loan against shares (LAS) and IPO/FPO retail applications funding. As a part of business expansion, the company is proposing to enter into the business of investment advisory and has got itself registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.The Company is a non deposit taking non banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of loan company. The Company duly surrendered its registration as an Investment Advisor under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 during the financial year ended March 31, 2015.

