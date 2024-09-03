|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Enclosed herewith the copies of advance notice of 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) published in newspapers in compliance with relevant circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of 29th annual general meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
