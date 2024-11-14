iifl-logo-icon 1
KIFS Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

145.05
(0.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:36:00 AM

KIFS Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of board meeting and submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Appointment of company secretary and compliance officer
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if proposed by the board. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of audited financial results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Appointment of secretarial auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting and unaudited financial results for December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

KIFS Financial: Related News

No Record Found

