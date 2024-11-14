|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of board meeting and submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Appointment of company secretary and compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend if proposed by the board. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of audited financial results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Appointment of secretarial auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|KIFS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting and unaudited financial results for December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.