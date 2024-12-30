Kinetic Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.39
0.49
0.45
Net Worth
3.84
3.75
3.85
3.81
Minority Interest
Debt
11.01
0
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.85
3.75
3.89
3.85
Fixed Assets
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.8
0
0.21
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
0.31
-1.87
0.12
3.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.16
1.1
0.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.07
0.08
3.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.1
-0.67
-0.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-2
-0.39
-0.47
Cash
1.83
1.8
0
0.02
Total Assets
3.18
0.2
0.57
3.52
