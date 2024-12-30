iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Trust Ltd Balance Sheet

19.98
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.48

0.39

0.49

0.45

Net Worth

3.84

3.75

3.85

3.81

Minority Interest

Debt

11.01

0

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.85

3.75

3.89

3.85

Fixed Assets

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.8

0

0.21

0.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

0.31

-1.87

0.12

3.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.16

1.1

0.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.07

0.08

3.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.1

-0.67

-0.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-2

-0.39

-0.47

Cash

1.83

1.8

0

0.02

Total Assets

3.18

0.2

0.57

3.52

