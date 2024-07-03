iifl-logo-icon 1
Kinetic Trust Ltd Share Price

19.98
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.98
  • Day's High19.98
  • 52 Wk High19.98
  • Prev. Close19.98
  • Day's Low19.98
  • 52 Wk Low 14.93
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E133.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.06
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kinetic Trust Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

19.98

Prev. Close

19.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

19.98

Day's Low

19.98

52 Week's High

19.98

52 Week's Low

14.93

Book Value

11.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.71

P/E

133.2

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Kinetic Trust Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kinetic Trust Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kinetic Trust Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.42%

Non-Promoter- 28.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kinetic Trust Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.48

0.39

0.49

0.45

Net Worth

3.84

3.75

3.85

3.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kinetic Trust Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kinetic Trust Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashok Juneja

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kinetic Trust Ltd

Summary

Kinetic Trust Ltd was incorporated on 12th August, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh at Jalandhar. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 18th October, 1992. The Trust was promoted to carry out comprehensive Financial services and dealing in all kinds of securities. The Trust is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Loan Company. Apart from NBFC business, the Company also provides various services like project consultancy services, project financing, advisory services, financial restructuring, investment in shares & securities, business process outsourcing, etc. to clients. The Trust has been promoted by a set of highly qualified professionals who got a vast experience and knowledge in the fields of Finance, Taxation & Company Law Matters. The Company is primarily engaged in investments in capital market on its own behalf and is providing services to clients for investing in capital market only in advisory capacity and providing Project Consultancy Services including structuring the financial pattern of the project; preparation of project reports. With the opening up of the financial services sector, the Company foresees the significant growth potential in the activities presently carried out/proposed to be carried out.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kinetic Trust Ltd share price today?

The Kinetic Trust Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd is ₹6.71 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kinetic Trust Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kinetic Trust Ltd is 133.2 and 1.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kinetic Trust Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kinetic Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kinetic Trust Ltd is ₹14.93 and ₹19.98 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kinetic Trust Ltd?

Kinetic Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.56%, 3 Years at 49.50%, 1 Year at 33.82%, 6 Month at 15.69%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kinetic Trust Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kinetic Trust Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kinetic Trust Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

