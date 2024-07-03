SectorFinance
Open₹19.98
Prev. Close₹19.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹19.98
Day's Low₹19.98
52 Week's High₹19.98
52 Week's Low₹14.93
Book Value₹11.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.71
P/E133.2
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.39
0.49
0.45
Net Worth
3.84
3.75
3.85
3.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashok Juneja
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kinetic Trust Ltd
Summary
Kinetic Trust Ltd was incorporated on 12th August, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh at Jalandhar. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 18th October, 1992. The Trust was promoted to carry out comprehensive Financial services and dealing in all kinds of securities. The Trust is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Loan Company. Apart from NBFC business, the Company also provides various services like project consultancy services, project financing, advisory services, financial restructuring, investment in shares & securities, business process outsourcing, etc. to clients. The Trust has been promoted by a set of highly qualified professionals who got a vast experience and knowledge in the fields of Finance, Taxation & Company Law Matters. The Company is primarily engaged in investments in capital market on its own behalf and is providing services to clients for investing in capital market only in advisory capacity and providing Project Consultancy Services including structuring the financial pattern of the project; preparation of project reports. With the opening up of the financial services sector, the Company foresees the significant growth potential in the activities presently carried out/proposed to be carried out.
Read More
The Kinetic Trust Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kinetic Trust Ltd is ₹6.71 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kinetic Trust Ltd is 133.2 and 1.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kinetic Trust Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kinetic Trust Ltd is ₹14.93 and ₹19.98 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Kinetic Trust Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.56%, 3 Years at 49.50%, 1 Year at 33.82%, 6 Month at 15.69%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.