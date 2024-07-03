Summary

Kinetic Trust Ltd was incorporated on 12th August, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh at Jalandhar. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 18th October, 1992. The Trust was promoted to carry out comprehensive Financial services and dealing in all kinds of securities. The Trust is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Loan Company. Apart from NBFC business, the Company also provides various services like project consultancy services, project financing, advisory services, financial restructuring, investment in shares & securities, business process outsourcing, etc. to clients. The Trust has been promoted by a set of highly qualified professionals who got a vast experience and knowledge in the fields of Finance, Taxation & Company Law Matters. The Company is primarily engaged in investments in capital market on its own behalf and is providing services to clients for investing in capital market only in advisory capacity and providing Project Consultancy Services including structuring the financial pattern of the project; preparation of project reports. With the opening up of the financial services sector, the Company foresees the significant growth potential in the activities presently carried out/proposed to be carried out.

