Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KINETIC TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve You are hereby informed that the Board meeting of our company scheduled on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at 2:00 pm at Corporate office of the company situated at 1406 Vikram Tower Rajendra Place New Delhi 110008 to consider the following business:- 1. To approve financial statements for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of chairman and other business arising out of above business and incidental & ancillary to the business. Financial results for quarter ended in 30.09.2024 along with limited review report and declaration of unmodified opinion. This is to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e., 14th November, 2024 at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 04:00 P.M. at corporate office at 1406, Vikram Tower, 16 Rajendra Place New Delhi, have considered and approved the following: 1. The Financial Statements for the period ended on 30th September, 2024. With special permission of Chair 1. Taking note of cessation of Mr. Sanjeev Arora (DIN: 00685837) as Director due to his death on 3rd October 2024. Kindly take it on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kumar Gupta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KINETIC TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve financial statements for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. To approve Directors report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with requisite attachments; 3. To fix date time and place for the Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice; 4. To appoint scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at the time of Annual General Meeting; 5. To ratify appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company 6. Any other business with the permission of chairman and other business arising out of above business and incidental & ancillary to the business This is to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e., 13 August, 2024 at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 04:00 P.M. at corporate office at 1406, Vikram Tower, 16 Rajendra Place New Delhi, have considered and approved the following: 1. The Financial Statements for the period ended on 30 June, 2024. 2. Directors report for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024 along with requisite attachments. 3. Date, time and place for the Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice; 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at the time of Annual General Meeting; 5. Ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

The Board at its meeting held on Friday, 26th July, 2024 at 10:00 am and concluded at 10:30 am at its corporate office at 1406, Vikram Towers, Rajendra Place, New Delhi 110008 have considered and approved the appointment of M/s Skyline Financial Services Private Limited as RTA of the company and discontinuation of M/s Link Intime India Private Limited as RTA.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

KINETIC TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To appoint M/s C Gaur & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors for the FY 2023-24. 3. Any other business with the permission of chairman and other business arising out of above business and incidental & ancillary to the business. Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e., 27th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M and concluded at 01:30 P.M. at Corporate office 1406, Vikram Tower, 16 Rajendra Place New Delhi, have considered and approved the following: 1. The Standalone Financial results (Audited) for the period ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Reports for the period ended on 31st March, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement Regulations), 2015. 3. Appointment of M/s. C Gaur & Associates, (A37455), Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. WITH SPECIAL PERMISSION OF BOARD 5. Took note of Non-compliance of filing of quarterly certificate for March 2024 for Structured Digital Database (SDD) certification and eventual compliance of the same on 23rd May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Change in Directorate of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024