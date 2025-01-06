iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiran Vyapar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

266
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiran Vyapar Ltd

Kiran Vyapar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.43

-0.76

-108.38

106.96

Other operating items

Operating

5.43

-0.76

-108.38

106.96

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

-2.22

-0.43

Free cash flow

5.44

-0.75

-110.6

106.53

Equity raised

1,336.53

1,222.9

1,171.11

1,100.31

Investing

121.29

-16.1

109.35

-79.9

Financing

21.87

-7.26

0.14

-0.5

Dividends paid

0

0

6.48

6.48

Net in cash

1,485.13

1,198.79

1,176.49

1,132.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Kiran Vyapar Ltd

