SectorFinance
Open₹281
Prev. Close₹279.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.25
Day's High₹284.35
Day's Low₹265
52 Week's High₹307.3
52 Week's Low₹147.3
Book Value₹424.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)738.72
P/E12.92
EPS21.61
Divi. Yield0.36
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.28
27.28
27.28
27.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
999.78
872.71
836.21
728.67
Net Worth
1,027.06
899.99
863.49
755.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.43
-0.76
-108.38
106.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
91.84
67.22
157.18
140.39
59.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
91.84
67.22
157.18
140.39
59.36
Other Operating Income
0.72
0.06
1.24
0.42
0
Other Income
16.76
14.53
28.02
19.89
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lakshmi Niwas Bangur
Managing Director
Shreeyash Bangur
Independent Director
Rajiv Kapasi
Non Executive Director
SHEETAL BANGUR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradip Kumar Ojha
Non Executive Director
Amit Mehta
Independent Director
Bhavik Harshad Narsana
Additional Director
Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
Additional Director
CHANCHALMAL BACHHAWAT
Additional Director
Palepu Jagannadha Venkateswara Sarma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kiran Vyapar Ltd
Summary
Kiran Vyapar Limited was incorporated on 23 May, 1995 as a Private Limited Company Limited. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company on 14 August, 2012 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name on Conversion to Public Limited Company was obtained and included in its Memorandum and Articles of Association.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Business model of the Company comprises of Lending and Acquisition / Investments in Shares and Securities including Mutual Funds, Venture Capital Funds etc.The Company had issued and allotted 2,59,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on 15 October, 2013 by Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Honble Calcutta High Court order dated 21st August, 2013 and on the date of listing the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 25,92,00,000/- divided into 2,59,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company further issued and allotted 13,64,211 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on 29 March, 2019 consequently the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 27,28,42,110/- divided into 2,72,84,211 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Read More
The Kiran Vyapar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is ₹738.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is 12.92 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiran Vyapar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is ₹147.3 and ₹307.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kiran Vyapar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.27%, 3 Years at 26.93%, 1 Year at 90.55%, 6 Month at 50.66%, 3 Month at -2.07% and 1 Month at 5.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.