Kiran Vyapar Ltd Share Price

270.75
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open281
  • Day's High284.35
  • 52 Wk High307.3
  • Prev. Close279.25
  • Day's Low265
  • 52 Wk Low 147.3
  • Turnover (lac)16.25
  • P/E12.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value424.41
  • EPS21.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)738.72
  • Div. Yield0.36
No Records Found

Kiran Vyapar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

281

Prev. Close

279.25

Turnover(Lac.)

16.25

Day's High

284.35

Day's Low

265

52 Week's High

307.3

52 Week's Low

147.3

Book Value

424.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

738.72

P/E

12.92

EPS

21.61

Divi. Yield

0.36

Kiran Vyapar Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kiran Vyapar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kiran Vyapar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 25.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kiran Vyapar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.28

27.28

27.28

27.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

999.78

872.71

836.21

728.67

Net Worth

1,027.06

899.99

863.49

755.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.43

-0.76

-108.38

106.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

91.84

67.22

157.18

140.39

59.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

91.84

67.22

157.18

140.39

59.36

Other Operating Income

0.72

0.06

1.24

0.42

0

Other Income

16.76

14.53

28.02

19.89

0.31

Kiran Vyapar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kiran Vyapar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lakshmi Niwas Bangur

Managing Director

Shreeyash Bangur

Independent Director

Rajiv Kapasi

Non Executive Director

SHEETAL BANGUR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradip Kumar Ojha

Non Executive Director

Amit Mehta

Independent Director

Bhavik Harshad Narsana

Additional Director

Kashi Prasad Khandelwal

Additional Director

CHANCHALMAL BACHHAWAT

Additional Director

Palepu Jagannadha Venkateswara Sarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kiran Vyapar Ltd

Summary

Kiran Vyapar Limited was incorporated on 23 May, 1995 as a Private Limited Company Limited. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company on 14 August, 2012 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name on Conversion to Public Limited Company was obtained and included in its Memorandum and Articles of Association.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Business model of the Company comprises of Lending and Acquisition / Investments in Shares and Securities including Mutual Funds, Venture Capital Funds etc.The Company had issued and allotted 2,59,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on 15 October, 2013 by Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Honble Calcutta High Court order dated 21st August, 2013 and on the date of listing the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 25,92,00,000/- divided into 2,59,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company further issued and allotted 13,64,211 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on 29 March, 2019 consequently the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 27,28,42,110/- divided into 2,72,84,211 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Company FAQs

What is the Kiran Vyapar Ltd share price today?

The Kiran Vyapar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Vyapar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is ₹738.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is 12.92 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kiran Vyapar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiran Vyapar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is ₹147.3 and ₹307.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kiran Vyapar Ltd?

Kiran Vyapar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.27%, 3 Years at 26.93%, 1 Year at 90.55%, 6 Month at 50.66%, 3 Month at -2.07% and 1 Month at 5.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kiran Vyapar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kiran Vyapar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.04 %

