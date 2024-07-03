Kiran Vyapar Ltd Summary

Kiran Vyapar Limited was incorporated on 23 May, 1995 as a Private Limited Company Limited. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company on 14 August, 2012 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name on Conversion to Public Limited Company was obtained and included in its Memorandum and Articles of Association.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Business model of the Company comprises of Lending and Acquisition / Investments in Shares and Securities including Mutual Funds, Venture Capital Funds etc.The Company had issued and allotted 2,59,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on 15 October, 2013 by Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Honble Calcutta High Court order dated 21st August, 2013 and on the date of listing the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 25,92,00,000/- divided into 2,59,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company further issued and allotted 13,64,211 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on 29 March, 2019 consequently the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 27,28,42,110/- divided into 2,72,84,211 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.