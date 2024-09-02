iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiran Vyapar Ltd Dividend

Kiran Vyapar CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202419 Sep 202419 Sep 2024110Final
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 14th May, 2024, interalia considered the following matters : Recommended a dividend of Re.1.00/- (i.e. 10%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A copy of standalone and Consolidated Audited Financials Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report thereon and Declaration towards Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of both the standalone and consolidated financials results for the financial year 2023-2024 is attached herewith. Pursuant to the provision of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable rules framed thereunder and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 the register of members and Share transfer agent of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved , by the member in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 26th day of September, 2024 at 12:30 PM through video conferencing /other audio visual means (VC/OAVM). The Company has fixed Thursday, September, 19, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the member eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-2024, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

