Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 5th November, 2024, interalia, considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said results. A copy of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said result enclosed herewith for your kind reference and record. The meeting commenced at 17:30 P.M and concluded at 18:50 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2024 8 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th September, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Directors.

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 23rd August, 2024, interalia, considered and proposed the appointment of M/s V. Singhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: 311017E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 3 (three) years from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in the year 2027 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and also approved ancillary actions for the said proposed appointment.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Kiran Vyapar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company was closed with effect from July 1st 2024 and shall remain closed till Forty Eight (48) hours after the declaration of financial results in view of the consideration of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Trading window will open for trading from 25th July 2024. Kindly take the above in your record and acknowledge. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the said results for your kind reference and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Kiran Vyapar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 14th day of May 2024 inter-alia for the following purposes: i) to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024; ii) to consider and recommend the payment of dividend if any; for the financial year 2023-2024. iii) to discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 14th May, 2024, interalia considered the following matters : a) Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the auditors report thereon. b) Recommended a dividend of Re.1.00/- (i.e. 10%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A copy of standalone and Consolidated Audited Financials Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report thereon and Declaration towards Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of both the standalone and consolidated financials results for the financial year 2023-2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024