on Standalone Financial Statements

To

The Members of Kirloskar Industries Limited

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kirloskar Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of ISMT Limited (‘Amalgamating Company) with the Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) (‘Scheme) sanctioned by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench vide order dated 24th July, 2024, all the assets, liabilities, reserves and surplus of the amalgamating Company have been transferred to and vested in the KFIL. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 1 April, 2023, and the effect has been given in the Standalone Financial Statement.

Consequently, our report on the Standalone Financial Statements dated 27th May 2024 having UDIN 24117309BKCBGB6443 stands cancelled.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the Other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 37 of Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. With respect to Clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-Clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. Dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software namely TallyPrime for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors have been paid/provided in accordance with and within the limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057 Parag Pansare Partner Membership No.: 117309 UDIN: 24117309BKCBKW4607 Pune, August 14, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of Kirloskar Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Kirloskar Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31 march 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057 Parag Pansare Partner Membership No.: 117309 UDIN: 24117309BKCBKW4607 Pune, August 14, 2024

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Kirloskar Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024)

TO THE MEMBERS OF KIRLOSKAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

We report that:

i. (a) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management in the current financial year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is an unregistered Core Investment Company. Considering the nature of the Inventories of the Company i.e. Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs)] it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has made the investments in equity shares of Amalgamating Company for Rs. 120.58 crores. Further, The Company has made investment in Preference shares of Avante Spaces Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) for Rs. 25 Crores.

(a) The Company has granted unsecured loan to Avante Spaces Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(A) The aggregate amount of loan granted during the year is Rs. 10 Crores, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan is Rs. 191.45 Crores. The Company has not provided any advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) The Company has not provided any loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates so reporting under this Clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Investments made and loans granted are prima-facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The loans granted during the year are repayable after 7 yrs or mutually decided between the Company and Wholly Owned Subsidiary. The outstanding principle amounts of the loan are not yet due. The payment of interest is regular during the year. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) There is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, consequently, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loan, which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 of the Act during the year. The Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loan and investment as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. As informed and represented to us no order has been passed by Company Law Board or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunals.

vi. The maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company pursuant to the provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Service Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Employees State Insurance, Cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the period by the Company with appropriate authorities.

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount in Rs. (in Crores) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Denial of service tax credit taken and penalty thereon 0.03 FY 2007-08 CESTAT Mumbai 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of Certain expenses 4.13 (Net of 9.71 Crores paid under protest) AY 2011-12 to AY 2016-17 High Court 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of Certain expenses 22.22 (Net of 0.94 Crores paid under protest) AY 2017-18, AY 2018-19 & AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Addition in income on account of erroneous entries in form 26AS 0.27 AY 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, we have not come across any transactions, not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) During the year, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not obtained any funds during the year. Hence, Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

x. (a) During the year, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the books and records of the Company, during the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of warrants. The requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company within the meaning of Section 406 of the Act. As such, reporting under Clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements.

xiv. (a) In our opinion internal audit system of the Company is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions within the meaning of Section 192 of the Act, with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is an unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) as at March 31, 2024, which is exempted from registration. The Company fulfils the criteria of unregistered CIC in current year.

(d) In the group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016), there are 2 companies forming part of the promoter/promoter group of the Company which are CICs. (These are unregistered CICs as per Para 9.1 of Notification No. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13th August 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India).

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3 (xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount under sub-Section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under Clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.