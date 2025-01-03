Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
71.31%
71.44%
71.51%
71.77%
71.77%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.66%
2.66%
2.52%
2.62%
2.59%
Non-Institutions
26.02%
25.88%
25.96%
25.59%
25.63%
Total Non-Promoter
28.68%
28.55%
28.48%
28.22%
28.22%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
