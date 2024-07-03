Kirloskar Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,639.79
4,888.47
2,745.21
1,303.83
1,426.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,639.79
4,888.47
2,745.21
1,303.83
1,426.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.67
52.73
21.9
20.34
23.45
Total Income
4,675.46
4,941.2
2,767.11
1,324.17
1,450.24
Total Expenditure
3,976.38
4,250.9
2,193.83
1,038.18
1,272.17
PBIDT
699.08
690.3
573.28
285.99
178.07
Interest
89.81
70.77
16.95
20.74
14.99
PBDT
609.27
619.53
556.33
265.25
163.08
Depreciation
169.24
126.69
67.07
58.39
45.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
123.29
122.94
123.57
50.6
24.68
Deferred Tax
26.75
3.46
5.31
-21.46
9.62
Reported Profit After Tax
289.99
366.44
360.38
177.72
83.76
Minority Interest After NP
160.87
186
166.9
81.42
26.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
129.12
180.44
193.48
96.3
57.04
Extra-ordinary Items
-23.95
0.06
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
153.07
180.38
193.48
96.3
57.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
130.58
184.06
198.79
99.19
58.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.89
9.81
9.78
9.71
9.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.06
14.12
20.88
21.93
12.48
PBDTM(%)
13.13
12.67
20.26
20.34
11.42
PATM(%)
6.25
7.49
13.12
13.63
5.87
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
