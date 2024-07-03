Kirloskar Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,368.39
6,462.68
3,782.57
2,054.65
1,885.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,368.39
6,462.68
3,782.57
2,054.65
1,885.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.26
69.97
38.21
27.62
44.07
Total Income
6,411.65
6,532.65
3,820.78
2,082.27
1,930.05
Total Expenditure
5,491.33
5,603.23
3,125.88
1,598.44
1,651.08
PBIDT
920.32
929.42
694.9
483.83
278.97
Interest
122.22
96.82
31.1
26.76
18.6
PBDT
798.1
832.6
663.8
457.07
260.37
Depreciation
242.05
175.28
95.48
79.34
60.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
172.45
180.47
165.33
93.35
27.96
Deferred Tax
22.88
17.32
86.81
-27.07
21.32
Reported Profit After Tax
360.72
459.53
316.18
311.45
150.63
Minority Interest After NP
160.32
235.22
122.58
147.66
54.74
Net Profit after Minority Interest
200.4
224.31
193.6
163.79
95.89
Extra-ordinary Items
-41.09
-0.04
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
241.49
224.35
193.6
163.79
95.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
202.58
228.49
198.68
168.7
98.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
130
110
100
100
100
Equity
9.93
9.88
9.78
9.71
9.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.45
14.38
18.37
23.54
14.79
PBDTM(%)
12.53
12.88
17.54
22.24
13.8
PATM(%)
5.66
7.11
8.35
15.15
7.98
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
