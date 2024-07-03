Kirloskar Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,687.74
1,558.96
1,728.6
1,553.52
1,578.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,687.74
1,558.96
1,728.6
1,553.52
1,578.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.75
12.53
7.84
14.57
11.47
Total Income
1,706.49
1,571.49
1,736.44
1,568.09
1,589.51
Total Expenditure
1,476.01
1,380.4
1,515.2
1,325.61
1,351.57
PBIDT
230.48
191.09
221.24
242.48
237.94
Interest
37.24
33.74
32.41
30.11
30.11
PBDT
193.24
157.35
188.83
212.37
207.83
Depreciation
63.67
61.36
72.81
64.31
57.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.91
31.43
49.16
31.18
52.07
Deferred Tax
7.03
-1.59
-3.87
12.14
6.95
Reported Profit After Tax
91.63
66.15
70.73
104.74
91.22
Minority Interest After NP
41.92
37.61
9.51
61.79
45.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
49.71
28.54
61.22
42.95
45.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0.69
-0.11
-15.61
-0.39
-21.61
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.02
28.65
76.83
43.34
67.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
49.94
28.73
61.81
43.43
46.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.96
9.94
9.93
9.89
9.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.65
12.25
12.79
15.6
15.07
PBDTM(%)
11.44
10.09
10.92
13.67
13.17
PATM(%)
5.42
4.24
4.09
6.74
5.78
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.