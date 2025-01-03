iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kirloskar Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4,122.6
(-2.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.69

1.65

-18.25

10.45

Op profit growth

-45.72

14.37

2.12

29.79

EBIT growth

-35.35

8.23

8.39

16.62

Net profit growth

-20.63

4.3

17.26

5.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.44

14.9

13.24

10.6

EBIT margin

6.59

15.17

14.25

10.74

Net profit margin

3.53

6.63

6.46

4.5

RoCE

6.2

13.32

13.11

12.38

RoNW

1.11

2.22

2.3

2.07

RoA

0.83

1.45

1.48

1.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

70.08

122.97

99.22

84.08

Dividend per share

21

20

20

20

Cash EPS

8.99

29.38

27.84

10.61

Book value per share

1,842.77

910.84

833.33

783

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.89

8.98

6.2

6.31

P/CEPS

131.58

37.62

22.1

50.03

P/B

0.64

1.21

0.73

0.67

EV/EBIDTA

7.41

4.94

3.2

2.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

40.67

25.75

32.39

37.9

Tax payout

-21.97

-24.87

-26.2

-27.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.96

54.18

51.61

48.91

Inventory days

36.59

34.48

34.47

37.42

Creditor days

-31.25

-33.29

-33.35

-37.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.6

-12.63

-6.78

-4.93

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.01

0.07

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.6

0.07

0.39

0.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.31

-51.59

-52.95

-60.18

Employee costs

-5.4

-6.56

-6.43

-4.84

Other costs

-23.83

-26.94

-27.35

-24.36

Kirloskar Indus. : related Articles

Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM

It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.