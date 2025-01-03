Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.69
1.65
-18.25
10.45
Op profit growth
-45.72
14.37
2.12
29.79
EBIT growth
-35.35
8.23
8.39
16.62
Net profit growth
-20.63
4.3
17.26
5.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.44
14.9
13.24
10.6
EBIT margin
6.59
15.17
14.25
10.74
Net profit margin
3.53
6.63
6.46
4.5
RoCE
6.2
13.32
13.11
12.38
RoNW
1.11
2.22
2.3
2.07
RoA
0.83
1.45
1.48
1.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
70.08
122.97
99.22
84.08
Dividend per share
21
20
20
20
Cash EPS
8.99
29.38
27.84
10.61
Book value per share
1,842.77
910.84
833.33
783
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.89
8.98
6.2
6.31
P/CEPS
131.58
37.62
22.1
50.03
P/B
0.64
1.21
0.73
0.67
EV/EBIDTA
7.41
4.94
3.2
2.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
40.67
25.75
32.39
37.9
Tax payout
-21.97
-24.87
-26.2
-27.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.96
54.18
51.61
48.91
Inventory days
36.59
34.48
34.47
37.42
Creditor days
-31.25
-33.29
-33.35
-37.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.6
-12.63
-6.78
-4.93
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.01
0.07
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.6
0.07
0.39
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.31
-51.59
-52.95
-60.18
Employee costs
-5.4
-6.56
-6.43
-4.84
Other costs
-23.83
-26.94
-27.35
-24.36
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
