Kirloskar Industries Ltd Share Price

4,340
(-1.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:03:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,435
  • Day's High4,460.4
  • 52 Wk High6,698.9
  • Prev. Close4,413.75
  • Day's Low4,301
  • 52 Wk Low 3,425
  • Turnover (lac)69.39
  • P/E68.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3,830.79
  • EPS64.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,518.49
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kirloskar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4,435

Prev. Close

4,413.75

Turnover(Lac.)

69.39

Day's High

4,460.4

Day's Low

4,301

52 Week's High

6,698.9

52 Week's Low

3,425

Book Value

3,830.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,518.49

P/E

68.59

EPS

64.74

Divi. Yield

0.28

Kirloskar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kirloskar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM

It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kirloskar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.31%

Non-Promoter- 2.66%

Institutions: 2.66%

Non-Institutions: 26.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kirloskar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.93

9.88

9.78

9.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,837.5

2,180.77

1,604.45

1,404.81

Net Worth

3,872.43

2,190.65

1,614.23

1,414.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.47

3.53

4.75

3.39

yoy growth (%)

-29.78

-25.68

40.11

-50.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.83

-1.47

-1.09

-1.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

58.84

37.46

68.37

54.28

Depreciation

-1.57

-1

-0.88

-0.92

Tax paid

-5.86

-8.63

-8.12

-9.15

Working capital

-42.85

29.52

-34.48

15.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.78

-25.68

40.11

-50.14

Op profit growth

193.12

122.4

-30.73

-2,481.56

EBIT growth

57.06

-45.21

25.95

0.39

Net profit growth

83.81

-52.15

33.5

-3.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,368.39

6,462.68

3,782.57

2,054.65

1,885.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,368.39

6,462.68

3,782.57

2,054.65

1,885.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.26

69.97

38.21

27.62

44.07

Kirloskar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Atul C Kirloskar

Non Executive Director

A N Alawani

Executive Director

Aditi Chirmule

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashwini Mali

Independent Director

Tejas Deshpande

Managing Director

Mahesh Chhabria

Independent Director

D Sivanandhan

Independent Director

Ashit Parekh

Independent Director

Satish Jamdar

Non Executive Director

Vinesh Kumar Jairath

Independent Director

Purvi Sheth

Independent Director

Vijaydipak Mukundprasad Varma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a manufacturer of the widest range of Diesel Engines in India was incorporated on 13th June 1978. KOEL is acknowledged leader in Engines, Engine Bearings, Engine Valves, Diesel Generating Sets, and Grey Iron Castings. The Company is engaged in wind-power generation. The Company has seven windmills in Maharashtra with total installed capacity of 5.6 Mega Watt (MW). The windmills are located at Ahmednagar. Product range of the company includes Diesel Engines, Irrigation Pumpsets, Diesel Generating Sets, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves and Grey Iron Castings. The Companys engines are the preferred choice when it comes to powering Agricultural Machinery, Construction & Material Handling Machinery, Marine applications and equipment used by Armed Forces (Military). KOELs Diesel Generating Sets in the range 2 Kva to 6 MW are preferred by the industry at large, households and the service sector comprising of banks, telecommunication establishments, commercial use buildings, hotels and restaurants. Similarly, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves are the chosen ones for OEM use in automobiles and other engines. For manufacturing all the above said products, the company has plants in different places, such as Khadki and Phursungi in Pune, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Rajkot and Kagal. In 1979, the company had obtained a licence to manufacture engines up to 3000 hp in collaboration with SEMT Pielstick, France and also in the same year KOEL introduced Aluminium
Company FAQs

What is the Kirloskar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kirloskar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4340 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is ₹4518.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is 68.59 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kirloskar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is ₹3425 and ₹6698.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kirloskar Industries Ltd?

Kirloskar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.91%, 3 Years at 43.19%, 1 Year at 26.10%, 6 Month at -27.41%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at -9.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.31 %
Institutions - 2.66 %
Public - 26.03 %

