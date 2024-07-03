Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4,435
Prev. Close₹4,413.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.39
Day's High₹4,460.4
Day's Low₹4,301
52 Week's High₹6,698.9
52 Week's Low₹3,425
Book Value₹3,830.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,518.49
P/E68.59
EPS64.74
Divi. Yield0.28
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.93
9.88
9.78
9.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,837.5
2,180.77
1,604.45
1,404.81
Net Worth
3,872.43
2,190.65
1,614.23
1,414.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.47
3.53
4.75
3.39
yoy growth (%)
-29.78
-25.68
40.11
-50.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.83
-1.47
-1.09
-1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
58.84
37.46
68.37
54.28
Depreciation
-1.57
-1
-0.88
-0.92
Tax paid
-5.86
-8.63
-8.12
-9.15
Working capital
-42.85
29.52
-34.48
15.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.78
-25.68
40.11
-50.14
Op profit growth
193.12
122.4
-30.73
-2,481.56
EBIT growth
57.06
-45.21
25.95
0.39
Net profit growth
83.81
-52.15
33.5
-3.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,368.39
6,462.68
3,782.57
2,054.65
1,885.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,368.39
6,462.68
3,782.57
2,054.65
1,885.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.26
69.97
38.21
27.62
44.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Atul C Kirloskar
Non Executive Director
A N Alawani
Executive Director
Aditi Chirmule
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashwini Mali
Independent Director
Tejas Deshpande
Managing Director
Mahesh Chhabria
Independent Director
D Sivanandhan
Independent Director
Ashit Parekh
Independent Director
Satish Jamdar
Non Executive Director
Vinesh Kumar Jairath
Independent Director
Purvi Sheth
Independent Director
Vijaydipak Mukundprasad Varma
Reports by Kirloskar Industries Ltd
Summary
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a manufacturer of the widest range of Diesel Engines in India was incorporated on 13th June 1978. KOEL is acknowledged leader in Engines, Engine Bearings, Engine Valves, Diesel Generating Sets, and Grey Iron Castings. The Company is engaged in wind-power generation. The Company has seven windmills in Maharashtra with total installed capacity of 5.6 Mega Watt (MW). The windmills are located at Ahmednagar. Product range of the company includes Diesel Engines, Irrigation Pumpsets, Diesel Generating Sets, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves and Grey Iron Castings. The Companys engines are the preferred choice when it comes to powering Agricultural Machinery, Construction & Material Handling Machinery, Marine applications and equipment used by Armed Forces (Military). KOELs Diesel Generating Sets in the range 2 Kva to 6 MW are preferred by the industry at large, households and the service sector comprising of banks, telecommunication establishments, commercial use buildings, hotels and restaurants. Similarly, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves are the chosen ones for OEM use in automobiles and other engines. For manufacturing all the above said products, the company has plants in different places, such as Khadki and Phursungi in Pune, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Rajkot and Kagal. In 1979, the company had obtained a licence to manufacture engines up to 3000 hp in collaboration with SEMT Pielstick, France and also in the same year KOEL introduced Aluminium
Read More
The Kirloskar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4340 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is ₹4518.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is 68.59 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Industries Ltd is ₹3425 and ₹6698.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kirloskar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.91%, 3 Years at 43.19%, 1 Year at 26.10%, 6 Month at -27.41%, 3 Month at -17.19% and 1 Month at -9.07%.
