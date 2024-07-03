Summary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), a manufacturer of the widest range of Diesel Engines in India was incorporated on 13th June 1978. KOEL is acknowledged leader in Engines, Engine Bearings, Engine Valves, Diesel Generating Sets, and Grey Iron Castings. The Company is engaged in wind-power generation. The Company has seven windmills in Maharashtra with total installed capacity of 5.6 Mega Watt (MW). The windmills are located at Ahmednagar. Product range of the company includes Diesel Engines, Irrigation Pumpsets, Diesel Generating Sets, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves and Grey Iron Castings. The Companys engines are the preferred choice when it comes to powering Agricultural Machinery, Construction & Material Handling Machinery, Marine applications and equipment used by Armed Forces (Military). KOELs Diesel Generating Sets in the range 2 Kva to 6 MW are preferred by the industry at large, households and the service sector comprising of banks, telecommunication establishments, commercial use buildings, hotels and restaurants. Similarly, Engine Bearings and Engine Valves are the chosen ones for OEM use in automobiles and other engines. For manufacturing all the above said products, the company has plants in different places, such as Khadki and Phursungi in Pune, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Rajkot and Kagal. In 1979, the company had obtained a licence to manufacture engines up to 3000 hp in collaboration with SEMT Pielstick, France and also in the same year KOEL introduced Aluminium

