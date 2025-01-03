Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed intimation regarding AGM, Book Closure, E-voting and attendance through VC / OAVM facility. You are requested to take the same on your record. Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 25 September 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record. Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed Scrutinizers Report along with the voting results for the Annual General Meeting held on 25 September 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)