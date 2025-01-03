Kirloskar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.93
9.88
9.78
9.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,837.5
2,180.77
1,604.45
1,404.81
Net Worth
3,872.43
2,190.65
1,614.23
1,414.52
Minority Interest
Debt
13.21
11.87
10.75
12.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
245.27
35.12
0.54
1.3
Total Liabilities
4,130.91
2,237.64
1,625.52
1,428.7
Fixed Assets
34.77
34.4
39.01
38.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,847.71
1,854.41
1,403.27
1,243.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
192.77
215.95
169.04
98.56
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.28
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
211.24
231.72
183.94
109.25
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-18.47
-15.77
-15.19
-10.73
Cash
55.66
132.88
14.2
48.31
Total Assets
4,130.91
2,237.64
1,625.52
1,428.7
It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.Read More
