Kirloskar Industries Ltd Dividend

4,225
(0.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Kirloskar Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 May 202417 Sep 2024-13130Final
Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend oft 13 (130%) per equity share oft 10 each for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and the same shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or vide dividend warrants, as the case may be. The final dividend on equity shares will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration by the members at the Annual General Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 19 September 2024 to Wednesday, 25 September 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and for declaration of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Kirloskar Indus.: Related News

Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

Kirloskar Industries to Contest SEBI’s Family Settlement Disclosure Order

3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM

It clarifies that it is still keeping open the issue of whether or not the DFS is binding upon Kirloskar companies and these matters are, since 2018, currently under consideration before the civil courts.

