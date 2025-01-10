Kizi Apparels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.16
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.71
0
Net Worth
5.87
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
5.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
11.05
0.01
Fixed Assets
1.34
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
9.5
0.01
Inventories
6.66
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.62
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.57
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-2
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
0
Cash
0.2
0
Total Assets
11.04
0.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.