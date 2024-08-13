iifl-logo-icon 1
Kizi Apparels Ltd Share Price

24.95
(-0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.25
  • Day's High24.95
  • 52 Wk High45.6
  • Prev. Close25
  • Day's Low24.25
  • 52 Wk Low 21.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.49
  • P/E27.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.65
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.51
  • Div. Yield0
Kizi Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

24.25

Prev. Close

25

Turnover(Lac.)

1.49

Day's High

24.95

Day's Low

24.25

52 Week's High

45.6

52 Week's Low

21.45

Book Value

14.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.51

P/E

27.17

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

Kizi Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kizi Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kizi Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.34%

Non-Promoter- 43.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kizi Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5.16

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

0.71

0

Net Worth

5.87

0.01

Minority Interest

Kizi Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kizi Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kizi Apparels Ltd

Summary

Kizi Apparels Ltd was originally incorporated as Kizi Apparels Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Kizi Apparels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur dated August 09, 2023.The Company is led by the Promoter, Mr. Abhishek Nathani, who is in the field of garment designing, manufacturing and trading for last 6 years. He has established a proprietorship concern in the name and style of M/s. Aaika Creations, in November, 2017. M/s. Aaika Creations was started with to bring a wave in the manufacturing industry in terms of meeting the end-to-end requirement of customers enhancing the overall quality parameters. In Aaika Creations, he started off with some small & medium sized brands which could give him some consistent business and also, he can place himself in the market with bigger brands. His first year was with full of struggle as he was in the process of getting the knowledge and intricacy of the business & its loop holes, however, he focuses on the business potentiality. In initial years of his business, he focused on building up a strong team and strengthening roots in the market, studying the scope and opportunities in the business.The Promoter started approaching bra
Company FAQs

What is the Kizi Apparels Ltd share price today?

The Kizi Apparels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kizi Apparels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kizi Apparels Ltd is ₹19.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kizi Apparels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kizi Apparels Ltd is 27.17 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kizi Apparels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kizi Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kizi Apparels Ltd is ₹21.45 and ₹45.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kizi Apparels Ltd?

Kizi Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 2.88%, 3 Month at -33.17% and 1 Month at -1.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kizi Apparels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kizi Apparels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.65 %

