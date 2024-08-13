SectorTextiles
Open₹24.25
Prev. Close₹25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.49
Day's High₹24.95
Day's Low₹24.25
52 Week's High₹45.6
52 Week's Low₹21.45
Book Value₹14.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.51
P/E27.17
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.16
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.71
0
Net Worth
5.87
0.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kizi Apparels Ltd
Summary
Kizi Apparels Ltd was originally incorporated as Kizi Apparels Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Kizi Apparels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur dated August 09, 2023.The Company is led by the Promoter, Mr. Abhishek Nathani, who is in the field of garment designing, manufacturing and trading for last 6 years. He has established a proprietorship concern in the name and style of M/s. Aaika Creations, in November, 2017. M/s. Aaika Creations was started with to bring a wave in the manufacturing industry in terms of meeting the end-to-end requirement of customers enhancing the overall quality parameters. In Aaika Creations, he started off with some small & medium sized brands which could give him some consistent business and also, he can place himself in the market with bigger brands. His first year was with full of struggle as he was in the process of getting the knowledge and intricacy of the business & its loop holes, however, he focuses on the business potentiality. In initial years of his business, he focused on building up a strong team and strengthening roots in the market, studying the scope and opportunities in the business.The Promoter started approaching bra
The Kizi Apparels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kizi Apparels Ltd is ₹19.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kizi Apparels Ltd is 27.17 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kizi Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kizi Apparels Ltd is ₹21.45 and ₹45.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kizi Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 2.88%, 3 Month at -33.17% and 1 Month at -1.26%.
