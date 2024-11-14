|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|Mr. Bhargav B Gusani, a Practicing Chartered Accountant (M.No.120710), Proprietor of M/S B B Gusani & Associates is hereby appointed for conducting internal audit of the company for the financial year 2024 - 25.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Kizi Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 30Th September 2024 and appointment of Mr. Jinang Dineshkumar Shah as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024 - 25 Outcome of Board Meeting for approving Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half year Ended on 30th September, 2024 and Appointment of Mr. Jinang Dinesh kumar Shah practising Company Secretary for Conducting Secretarial Audit for the FY 2024 - 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
