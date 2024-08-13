Kizi Apparels Ltd Summary

Kizi Apparels Ltd was originally incorporated as Kizi Apparels Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Kizi Apparels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur dated August 09, 2023.The Company is led by the Promoter, Mr. Abhishek Nathani, who is in the field of garment designing, manufacturing and trading for last 6 years. He has established a proprietorship concern in the name and style of M/s. Aaika Creations, in November, 2017. M/s. Aaika Creations was started with to bring a wave in the manufacturing industry in terms of meeting the end-to-end requirement of customers enhancing the overall quality parameters. In Aaika Creations, he started off with some small & medium sized brands which could give him some consistent business and also, he can place himself in the market with bigger brands. His first year was with full of struggle as he was in the process of getting the knowledge and intricacy of the business & its loop holes, however, he focuses on the business potentiality. In initial years of his business, he focused on building up a strong team and strengthening roots in the market, studying the scope and opportunities in the business.The Promoter started approaching brands who work on the similar line of products. In the year 2021, the Company became one regular manufactures of Reliance Retail. It launched the women western wear brand by the name of KIZI. Thereafter, the Company acquired the business undertaking of the sole proprietorship Concern of the Promoter, Abhishek Nathani, i.e., M/s Aaika Creations, through Business Purchase Agreement dated June 01, 2023. Similarly, the Company got into an Agreement with M/s. Fab India Limited (FIL), New Delhi dated June 21, 2023 for manufacturing of Branded products for FIL on Job Work basis under the brand name of Fab India.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Fresh Issue of 26,58,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 6.65 Crores.