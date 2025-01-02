KK Shah Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.81
4.86
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.28
0.23
Net Worth
14.09
5.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.09
5.09
Fixed Assets
1.89
1.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.45
2.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0
Networking Capital
0.83
-0.23
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.26
0.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.42
Cash
0.81
2.02
Total Assets
14.1
5.1
