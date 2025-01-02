iifl-logo-icon 1
KK Shah Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.81

4.86

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

7.28

0.23

Net Worth

14.09

5.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.09

5.09

Fixed Assets

1.89

1.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.45

2.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0

Networking Capital

0.83

-0.23

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.26

0.24

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.1

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.38

-0.42

Cash

0.81

2.02

Total Assets

14.1

5.1

