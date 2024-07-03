SectorHealthcare
Open₹35.5
Prev. Close₹42.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.78
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹35.5
52 Week's High₹78.9
52 Week's Low₹35.5
Book Value₹20.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.6
P/E47.19
EPS0.89
Divi. Yield1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.81
4.86
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.28
0.23
Net Worth
14.09
5.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Shah
Whole-time Director
Kirti Kumar Shah
Executive Director
Hansa Shah
Executive Director
Milli Shah
Independent Director
Achint Porwal
Independent Director
Gaurav Ajmera
Independent Director
Meetesh Gadia
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Luniya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Badjatya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KK Shah Hospitals Ltd
Summary
KK Shah Hospitals Limited was incorporated under the name style of Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited on August 25, 2022 by the Central Registration Center, Manesar. Subsequently, the Company got its name changed from Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited to KK Shah Hospitals Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation on November 30, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The Company at present is engaged in the providing healthcare services.The Promoter, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah started a clinic in Ratlam city in the year 1976 which further was transformed into a nursing home in the year 1991. Subsequently, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah established pediatrics care unit in 1991 under the name of Shah Maternity and Nursing Home. He started paediatric unit having Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as an integral part of the Clinic in 1994. Thereafter, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah expanded his services by setting up a hospital in the name of Shah Hospital and roped in renowned doctors.Later in 2008, Dr. Amit Shah & Dr. Milli Shah joined as an orthopedic & general surgeon respectively and started all basic & advanced orthopaedic treatment including trauma, arthroscopy, deformity corrections & joint replacement. In addition to this, they installed advanced laproscopics system with all sort of laproscopic surgeries. The Company set up a Diagnostic Centre in year, 2010. It launched advanced diagnostic appliances like CT scan and further established physiotheraphy department in
The KK Shah Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is ₹28.60 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is 47.19 and 2.03 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KK Shah Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹78.9 as of 02 Jan ‘25
KK Shah Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.07%, 6 Month at -12.50%, 3 Month at -8.70% and 1 Month at -2.55%.
