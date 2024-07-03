iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd Share Price

42
(-0.47%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.5
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High78.9
  • Prev. Close42.2
  • Day's Low35.5
  • 52 Wk Low 35.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.78
  • P/E47.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.69
  • EPS0.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.6
  • Div. Yield1.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

35.5

Prev. Close

42.2

Turnover(Lac.)

3.78

Day's High

42

Day's Low

35.5

52 Week's High

78.9

52 Week's Low

35.5

Book Value

20.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.6

P/E

47.19

EPS

0.89

Divi. Yield

1.19

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.35%

Non-Promoter- 28.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.81

4.86

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

7.28

0.23

Net Worth

14.09

5.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KK Shah Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Shah

Whole-time Director

Kirti Kumar Shah

Executive Director

Hansa Shah

Executive Director

Milli Shah

Independent Director

Achint Porwal

Independent Director

Gaurav Ajmera

Independent Director

Meetesh Gadia

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Luniya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Badjatya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KK Shah Hospitals Ltd

Summary

KK Shah Hospitals Limited was incorporated under the name style of Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited on August 25, 2022 by the Central Registration Center, Manesar. Subsequently, the Company got its name changed from Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited to KK Shah Hospitals Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation on November 30, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The Company at present is engaged in the providing healthcare services.The Promoter, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah started a clinic in Ratlam city in the year 1976 which further was transformed into a nursing home in the year 1991. Subsequently, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah established pediatrics care unit in 1991 under the name of Shah Maternity and Nursing Home. He started paediatric unit having Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as an integral part of the Clinic in 1994. Thereafter, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah expanded his services by setting up a hospital in the name of Shah Hospital and roped in renowned doctors.Later in 2008, Dr. Amit Shah & Dr. Milli Shah joined as an orthopedic & general surgeon respectively and started all basic & advanced orthopaedic treatment including trauma, arthroscopy, deformity corrections & joint replacement. In addition to this, they installed advanced laproscopics system with all sort of laproscopic surgeries. The Company set up a Diagnostic Centre in year, 2010. It launched advanced diagnostic appliances like CT scan and further established physiotheraphy department in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KK Shah Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The KK Shah Hospitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42 today.

What is the Market Cap of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is ₹28.60 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is 47.19 and 2.03 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KK Shah Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹78.9 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd?

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.07%, 6 Month at -12.50%, 3 Month at -8.70% and 1 Month at -2.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KK Shah Hospitals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.