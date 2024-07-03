KK Shah Hospitals Ltd Summary

KK Shah Hospitals Limited was incorporated under the name style of Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited on August 25, 2022 by the Central Registration Center, Manesar. Subsequently, the Company got its name changed from Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited to KK Shah Hospitals Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation on November 30, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The Company at present is engaged in the providing healthcare services.The Promoter, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah started a clinic in Ratlam city in the year 1976 which further was transformed into a nursing home in the year 1991. Subsequently, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah established pediatrics care unit in 1991 under the name of Shah Maternity and Nursing Home. He started paediatric unit having Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as an integral part of the Clinic in 1994. Thereafter, Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah expanded his services by setting up a hospital in the name of Shah Hospital and roped in renowned doctors.Later in 2008, Dr. Amit Shah & Dr. Milli Shah joined as an orthopedic & general surgeon respectively and started all basic & advanced orthopaedic treatment including trauma, arthroscopy, deformity corrections & joint replacement. In addition to this, they installed advanced laproscopics system with all sort of laproscopic surgeries. The Company set up a Diagnostic Centre in year, 2010. It launched advanced diagnostic appliances like CT scan and further established physiotheraphy department in 2012. It set up Instituted Dental Department with advanced facilities in 2015. Consequently in December 2022, the Company acquired the running business of Sole Proprietorship Firm, of M/s Shah Hospitals of one of its Promoters i.e., Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah. With 26 beds for in-patient treatment, the Hospital is equipped with diagnostic devices such as CT scans, DEXA scan, BMD, sonography, X-Ray machines. It provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through Ratlam Hospital at, Madhya Pradesh. The Company has got into an agreement dated January 28, 2023 with M/s. Life Care Diet Service for providing food services to patients and a cafeteria for the attendants in hospital.The Company is planning a Public Issue by raising capital of upto Rs. 9.95 crore equity shares and issuance of 19,50,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.