|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Recommended Dividend @ 5 % (Rs.0.50/- per equity share) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company; Please find attached disclosure of the record date for payment of dividend to the equity shareholders of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
