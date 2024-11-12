|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|KK Shah Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Please find attached outcome of the board meeting of the company.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|General - Updates (Outcome of board meeting of the company) Please find attached updated board meeting outcome with regard to Record date for dividend.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|KK Shah Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend of F.Y. 23-24. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Please find attached disclosure for appointment of Internal & Secretarial Auditor of Company for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
