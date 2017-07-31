iifl-logo-icon 1
Koa Tools India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(0.00%)
Jul 31, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.48

3.48

3.48

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.18

0.68

0.7

-5.74

Net Worth

3.66

4.16

4.18

4.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.66

4.16

4.18

4.24

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.37

2.67

2.67

2.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.12

1.39

1.45

1.28

Inventories

0

0

0.05

0.01

Inventory Days

0

0

13.65

1.9

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.55

0.57

0.74

Debtor Days

4,134.3

228.45

155.71

140.67

Other Current Assets

1.02

1.03

1.06

0.84

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.14

-0.18

-0.25

Creditor Days

0

58.15

49.17

47.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Cash

0.16

0.09

0.03

0.23

Total Assets

3.66

4.16

4.18

4.23

