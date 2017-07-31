Koa Tools India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.48
3.48
3.48
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.18
0.68
0.7
-5.74
Net Worth
3.66
4.16
4.18
4.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.66
4.16
4.18
4.24
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.37
2.67
2.67
2.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.12
1.39
1.45
1.28
Inventories
0
0
0.05
0.01
Inventory Days
0
0
13.65
1.9
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.55
0.57
0.74
Debtor Days
4,134.3
228.45
155.71
140.67
Other Current Assets
1.02
1.03
1.06
0.84
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.14
-0.18
-0.25
Creditor Days
0
58.15
49.17
47.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Cash
0.16
0.09
0.03
0.23
Total Assets
3.66
4.16
4.18
4.23
