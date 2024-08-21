iifl-logo-icon 1
Koa Tools India Ltd Share Price

0.25
(0.00%)
Jul 31, 2017|01:24:46 PM

Koa Tools India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Koa Tools India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Koa Tools India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Koa Tools India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.11%

Non-Promoter- 98.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Koa Tools India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.48

3.48

3.48

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.18

0.68

0.7

-5.74

Net Worth

3.66

4.16

4.18

4.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.01

0.87

1.33

1.92

yoy growth (%)

-97.89

-34.23

-30.41

22.17

Raw materials

0

-0.6

-0.93

-1.44

As % of sales

0

68.3

70.06

75.3

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

-0.21

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.01

0

0.6

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.02

-0.05

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.89

-34.23

-30.41

22.17

Op profit growth

335.58

131.42

-129.41

82.66

EBIT growth

3,955.38

-357.96

-99.19

-15.91

Net profit growth

3,919.46

-406.24

-99.31

-15.88

No Record Found

Koa Tools India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Koa Tools India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rakesh Shaklani

Additional Director

Pramod Shankar Tiwari

Additional Director

Anirban Ghosh

Director

Abhishek Joshi

Addtnl Independent Director

Pramod Kaushal

Director

Shivam Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Koa Tools India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company on 20th September, 1989 and was converted into a public limited company on 1st May, 1992, Koa Tools Ltd has now been renamed KTL Infosys Ltd. Promoted by A.K.Bhalla and Raju Austin to set up a sophisticated tool room having all designing and machining facilitiews for the manufacture of moulds/dies of various sizes. Land admeasuring 4000 sq.mtrs.was acquired on lease basis at NOIDA, Phase II, Ghaziabad , U.P. Civil work was assigned to Sushil Builders. The plant and machinery comprising CNC machine, 3D cordinate measuring machine etc., were to be procured indigenously. The moulds so made are to be used for production of various components of 4 Wheelers, two Wheelers, refrigerators, washing machines, electronics items etc.It entered into an agreement with Caris International Corporation S.Korea for know-how, for exclusive licence to the Company for manufacturing and distributing moulds and dies, using its technology in India. Another agreement was entered into with Hyundai Electroforming Company Ltd. for exclusive use of the electroforming technology. The agreement valid for a period of 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial production.Company has confident of improving the profitability by increasing sales of moulded items and corrugated packaging material & Company has got comfortable order position to improve the profit of the company.In March 2004 the company has changed its name KTL Infosys Ltd to KTL Industries Ltd.
QUICKLINKS FOR Koa Tools India Ltd

