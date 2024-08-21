Koa Tools India Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company on 20th September, 1989 and was converted into a public limited company on 1st May, 1992, Koa Tools Ltd has now been renamed KTL Infosys Ltd. Promoted by A.K.Bhalla and Raju Austin to set up a sophisticated tool room having all designing and machining facilitiews for the manufacture of moulds/dies of various sizes. Land admeasuring 4000 sq.mtrs.was acquired on lease basis at NOIDA, Phase II, Ghaziabad , U.P. Civil work was assigned to Sushil Builders. The plant and machinery comprising CNC machine, 3D cordinate measuring machine etc., were to be procured indigenously. The moulds so made are to be used for production of various components of 4 Wheelers, two Wheelers, refrigerators, washing machines, electronics items etc.It entered into an agreement with Caris International Corporation S.Korea for know-how, for exclusive licence to the Company for manufacturing and distributing moulds and dies, using its technology in India. Another agreement was entered into with Hyundai Electroforming Company Ltd. for exclusive use of the electroforming technology. The agreement valid for a period of 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial production.Company has confident of improving the profitability by increasing sales of moulded items and corrugated packaging material & Company has got comfortable order position to improve the profit of the company.In March 2004 the company has changed its name KTL Infosys Ltd to KTL Industries Ltd.