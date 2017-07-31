iifl-logo-icon 1
Koa Tools India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(0.00%)
Jul 31, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.01

0.87

1.33

1.92

yoy growth (%)

-97.89

-34.23

-30.41

22.17

Raw materials

0

-0.6

-0.93

-1.44

As % of sales

0

68.3

70.06

75.3

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

-0.21

-0.24

As % of sales

96.3

13.75

16.37

12.61

Other costs

-0.23

-0.21

-0.2

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,276.87

24.1

15.3

7.93

Operating profit

-0.23

-0.05

-0.02

0.07

OPM

-1,273.18

-6.16

-1.75

4.14

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

-0.26

0.05

0.05

0.55

Profit before tax

-0.5

-0.01

0

0.6

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.5

-0.01

0

0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.5

-0.01

0

0.6

yoy growth (%)

3,919.46

-406.24

-99.31

-15.88

NPM

-2,727.38

-1.43

0.3

31.31

