Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.01
0.87
1.33
1.92
yoy growth (%)
-97.89
-34.23
-30.41
22.17
Raw materials
0
-0.6
-0.93
-1.44
As % of sales
0
68.3
70.06
75.3
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
-0.21
-0.24
As % of sales
96.3
13.75
16.37
12.61
Other costs
-0.23
-0.21
-0.2
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,276.87
24.1
15.3
7.93
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.05
-0.02
0.07
OPM
-1,273.18
-6.16
-1.75
4.14
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
-0.26
0.05
0.05
0.55
Profit before tax
-0.5
-0.01
0
0.6
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.5
-0.01
0
0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.5
-0.01
0
0.6
yoy growth (%)
3,919.46
-406.24
-99.31
-15.88
NPM
-2,727.38
-1.43
0.3
31.31
