Konkan Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

3.01
(4.51%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.18

-3.17

-3.17

0.52

Net Worth

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

3.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

0.39

0.29

0.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.18

0.34

0.24

4.05

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.15

0.33

0.23

4.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.17

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.29

0.23

3.87

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

0.04

0

0

Creditor Days

62.96

-44.87

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.18

0.34

0.24

4.05

