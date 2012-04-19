Konkan Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.18
-3.17
-3.17
0.52
Net Worth
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
3.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
0.39
0.29
0.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.18
0.34
0.24
4.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.15
0.33
0.23
4.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.17
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.29
0.23
3.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
0.04
0
0
Creditor Days
62.96
-44.87
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.18
0.34
0.24
4.05
