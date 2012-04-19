Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.34
0.32
yoy growth (%)
6.9
Raw materials
-0.34
-0.32
As % of sales
99.62
98.99
Employee costs
0
0
As % of sales
2
2.19
Other costs
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.87
9.45
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.03
OPM
-8.5
-10.64
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
0
0
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-22.87
NPM
-1.11
-1.55
