Konkan Tyres Ltd Share Price

3.01
(4.51%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Konkan Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

3

Prev. Close

2.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.01

Day's Low

3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.95

P/E

23.14

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Konkan Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Konkan Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Konkan Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:51 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Konkan Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.18

-3.17

-3.17

0.52

Net Worth

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

3.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.34

0.32

yoy growth (%)

6.9

Raw materials

-0.34

-0.32

As % of sales

99.62

98.99

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.9

Op profit growth

-14.58

EBIT growth

-22.87

Net profit growth

-22.87

No Record Found

Konkan Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Konkan Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

O G Soni

Director

Sunder Venkatraman

Director

Mahesh Palshetkar

Director

Rajesh Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Konkan Tyres Ltd

Summary

Konkan Tyres Ltd manufactures and markets tread rubber for use in production of vehicle tires. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Mumbai, India.
QUICKLINKS FOR Konkan Tyres Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

