SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹3
Prev. Close₹2.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.01
Day's Low₹3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.95
P/E23.14
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.18
-3.17
-3.17
0.52
Net Worth
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
3.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.34
0.32
yoy growth (%)
6.9
Raw materials
-0.34
-0.32
As % of sales
99.62
98.99
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.9
Op profit growth
-14.58
EBIT growth
-22.87
Net profit growth
-22.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
O G Soni
Director
Sunder Venkatraman
Director
Mahesh Palshetkar
Director
Rajesh Tiwari
Summary
Konkan Tyres Ltd manufactures and markets tread rubber for use in production of vehicle tires. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Mumbai, India.
