Konkan Tyres Ltd Management Discussions

A) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

The Company is doing the business of tyre retreading. This industry requires capital investment and faces competition from unorganized sector.

B) SEGMENT – WISE OR PRODUCT - WISE PERFORMANCE:

The company has only one segment i.e. tyre retreading.

C) OPPORTUNITIES / OUTLOOK:

The Management forcsee good potential for the company in the coming years.

D) THREATS

As mentioned above, there is severe competition faced by the company from the unorganized sector.

E) RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Management has taken adequate measures to safe guard the company against the risks and concerns.

F) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company has been maintaining an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

G) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Due to unfavorable market conditions your company is facing profitability problems however, your management is making optimum efforts to minimize the overheads & cost reduction.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD KONKAN TYRES LIMITED DATE: 17-08-2012 Sd/- PLACE: - Mumbai O.G. SONI (CHAIRMAN)

CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION

To,

The Board of Directors,

KONKAN TYRES LIMITED

F-2/10, M.I.D.C., Kherdi,

Chiplun,

Dist. Ratangiri (Maharashtra).

I, O. G. Soni CEO of the Company do hereby certify that:

a) We have reviewed financial statements and the cash flow statement for the year and that to the best of our knowledge and belief:

I. These statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statement that might be misleading;

II. These statements together present a true and fair view of the company’s affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations.

b) There are, to the best of our knowledge and belief, no transactions entered into by the company during the year which are fraudulent, illegal or violative of the Company’s code of conduct.

c) we accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal controls and that we have evaluated the effectiveness of the internal control systems of the Company and we have disclosed to the auditors and the Audit Committee, deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls, if any of which we are aware and the steps we have taken or propose to take to rectify these deficiencies.

d) We have indicated to the auditors and the Audit Committee

i) Significant changes in internal control during the year;

ii) Significant changes in accounting policies during the year and that the same have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements; and iii) Instances of significant fraud of which we are become aware and the involvement therein, if any, of the management or an employee having a significant role in the Company’s internal control system.

FOR KONKAN TYRES LIMITED

Sd/-

MR.O.G.SONI

(CEO)

Date: 17-08-2012

Place: Mumbai

AUDITOR’S CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

To,

The Board of Directors,

KONKAN TYRES LIMITED

F-2/10, M.I.D.C., Kherdi,

Chiplun,

Dist. Ratangiri (Maharashtra).

We have examined the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance by KONKAN TYRES LIMITED for the year ended on 31st March 2012, as stipulated in Clause 49, of the Listing Agreement of the Company with the Stock Exchange, Mumbai.

The Compliance of the conditions of the Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the Management. Our review was limited to procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion, of the financial statement of the company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we state that to the best of our knowledge, the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance stipulated in the Clause 49 of the listing agreement with the stock Exchange except clause 49(V).

We state that the compliance of the conditions of the Corporate Governance is neither an assurance as to future viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

For A.D. Kulkarni & Co., Chartered Accountant Sd/…. A.D. Kulkarni 17-08-2012 (Proprietor) Mumbai.

FORM [See Rule 3]

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

CIN L25190PN1983PLC029241 Nominal Capital Rs. 5,00,00,000/- Paid-up Capital Rs. 3,11,77,000/- The Members, KONKAN TYRES LIMITED F2/10, MIDC Area, Kherdi, Chiplun, Ratnagiri

I have examined the registers, records, books and papers of KONKAN TYRES LIMITED (the "Company") as required to be maintained under the Companies Act, 1956, (the "Act") and the rules made there under and also the provisions contained in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2012 ("financial year"). In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the examinations carried out by me and explanations furnished to me by the Company, its officers and agents, i certify that in respect of the aforesaid financial year:

1. The Company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure ‘A’ to this Certificate, as per the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under and all entries therein have been duly recorded.

2. The Company has filed forms and returns as stated in Annexure ‘B’ to this Certificate, with the Registrar of Companies within the time prescribed under the Act and the rules made there under & wherever the documents are filed late, the additional filing fees have been paid.

3. The Company being a Public Limited company has the minimum prescribed paid-up capital.

4. The Board of Directors duly met 7 (SEVEN) times on 30th April, 2011, 2nd July, 2011, 30th July, 2011, 18th August, 2011, 23rd September, 2011, 29th October, 2011, and 14th February, 2012 in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed including the circular resolutions passed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

5. The Company has closed its Register of Members as per the requirements of the Listing Agreement entered with the Stock Exchanges.

6. The Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2012 was held on 29th September, 2012 after giving due notice to the members of the Company and the resolutions passed thereat were duly recorded in Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

7. No Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held during the financial year under scrutiny; however the members of the Company has been approved certain resolution by way of

Postal Ballot pursuant to Section 192A of the Act, vide Postal Ballot Notice dated 31st July, 2011 and the results of which were declared on 23rd September, 2011.

8. The Company has not advanced any loans to its Directors or persons or firms or Companies referred to under Section 295 of the Act.

9. The Company has not entered into any contracts falling within the purview of Section 297 of the Act.

10. The Company has made necessary entries in the register maintained under section 301 & 301(3) of the Act.

11. As there were no instances falling within the purview of Section 314 of the Act, the

Company has not required to obtain any approvals from the Board of Directors, Members or Central Government, as the case may be.

12. The Company has not issued any duplicate share certificates during the financial year.

13. The Company has:

i) not made any allotments shares and however there were total 1700 shares transferred during the financial year; ii) not required to deposit any amount in a separate Bank Account as no dividend was declared during the financial year; iii) not required to post the warrants to any member of the Company as no dividend was declared during the financial year; iv) not required to transfer any amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund as there was no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund; v) duly Complied with the requirements of Section 217 of the Act.

14. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted. There were no appointment of Additional Directors, Alternate Directors and Directors to fill casual vacancy during the financial year.

15. The Company has not appointed any Managing Director/Whole-time Director/Manager during the financial year. However the paid-up capital of the Company is not as such to compulsorily appoint a Managing Director/Whole-time Director/Manager.

16. The Company has not appointed any sole-selling agents during the financial year.

17. The Company was required to obtain approval of the Regional Director for shifting of

Registered Office of the Company from Jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra to Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra and approval of the Central Government for Change of Name of the Company, and the approval of the Company law Board for extension of time under Section 18 of the Act other than this it was not required to obtain any approval of the Regional Director, Registrar of Companies and / or such other authorities prescribed under the various provisions of the Act, however the Company has not obtained the said approvals as on the date of this Report.

18. The Directors have disclosed their interest in other firms/companies to the Board of

Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under.

19. The Company has not issued any shares, debentures or other securities during the financial year.

20. The Company has not bought back any shares during the financial year.

21. There was no redemption of preference shares or debentures during the financial year as the Company does not have any Preference Share Capital and Debentures.

22. There were no transactions necessitating the Company to keep in abeyance the rights to dividend, rights shares and bonus shares pending registration of transfer of shares.

23. The Company has accepted unsecured loans falling within the purview of Section 58A and 58AA of the Act, without complying with the provisions of the said Sections.

24. The amount borrowed by the Company from Directors, Public financial Institutions,

Banks, and others during the financial year ending 31st March, 2012, are within the borrowing limits of the Section 293(1)(d) of the Act.

25. The Company has not made any loans or advances or given guarantees and consequently no entries have been made in the register kept for the purpose.

26. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum of Association with respect to the situation of the Companys registered office from one state to another during the financial year under scrutiny.

27. The Company has altered the provisions of the Memorandum of Association with respect to the objects clause during the financial year under scrutiny however the necessary e-forms have not filed with the Registrar of Companies and not obtained the necessary approvals from the Company Law Board for filing of forms.

28. The Company has altered the provisions of the Memorandum of Association with respect to the name of the Company during the financial year under scrutiny however the necessary e-forms have not filed with the Registrar of Companies.

29. The Company has altered the provisions of the Memorandum of Association with respect to the share capital of the Company during the financial year under scrutiny however the necessary e-forms have not filed with the Registrar of Companies.

30. The Company has altered its Articles of Association during the financial year after getting the approval of the members of the Company by way of a Postal Ballot pursuant to Provisions of Section 192A of the Act, however the necessary e-forms have not filed with the Registrar of Companies.

31. As informed to me there was no prosecutions initiated against or show cause notices received by the Company and no fines or penalties or any other punishment was imposed on the Company, during the financial year, for offences under the Act.

32. The Company has not received any money as security from its employees during the financial year.

33. The provisions of Section 418 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the financial year.

PLACE: MUMBAI. SIGNATURE: DATE: 17TH AUGUST, 2012. NAME OF COMPANY SECRETARY: MR.K.S.V.N.S. KAMESWARA RAO, PROPRIETOR C.P. No.: 8339 ACS No.: 22919.

ANNEXURE "A" REGISTERS AND RECORDS MAINTAINED BY THE COMPANY a) Register of Members under Section 150. b) Register of Transfer. c) Register of Contracts under Section 301. d) Register of Directors, Managing Director, manager and secretary under Section 303. e) Register of Directors shareholdings under Section 307. f) Register of Charges under Section 143. g) Register of Share application and allotment. h) Minutes Book under Section 193. i) Books of Account under Section 209. j) Register of Inter Company Investments under section 372A.

ANNEXURE "B"

FORMS AND RETURNS AS FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2011.

Sr. E-Form Filed Date of Particulars No No. u/s Filing with ROC 1. 1A 20& 19.04.2010 For Availability of Name. 21 2. 1A 20& 12.05.2010 For Availability of Name. 21 3. 1A 20& 10.06.2010 For Availability of Name. 21 4. 20B 159 03.07.2010 For Annual Return for the year ended 31st March, 2006 showing the position as on 30th September, 2006. 5. 23AC 220 03.07.2010 For Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account for the year ended 31st March, 2006. 6. 1A 20& 08.07.2010 For Availability of Name. 21 7. 62 192A 06.08.2010 For filing the Calendar of Events for the Postal Ballot. 8. 1A 20& 17.09.2010 For Availability of Name. 21 9. CLSS -- 28.02.2011 For application to ROC for obtaining Immunity Certificate under CLSS.