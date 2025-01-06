Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.6
0.47
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.97
2.22
Net Worth
8.57
2.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.37
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.94
3.21
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
4.67
2.91
Inventories
3.68
2.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.53
0.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.77
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
0
Cash
4.05
0.1
Total Assets
8.94
3.22
