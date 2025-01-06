iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Balance Sheet

39.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.6

0.47

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.97

2.22

Net Worth

8.57

2.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0.37

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.94

3.21

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

4.67

2.91

Inventories

3.68

2.61

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.53

0.21

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.77

0.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

0

Cash

4.05

0.1

Total Assets

8.94

3.22

Koura Fine Diamo : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.