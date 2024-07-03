Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹39.9
Prev. Close₹39.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.79
Day's High₹39.9
Day's Low₹39.9
52 Week's High₹78.75
52 Week's Low₹37.1
Book Value₹23.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.37
P/E38.37
EPS1.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.6
0.47
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.97
2.22
Net Worth
8.57
2.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
Summary
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company acquired the ongoing business of Proprietorship Concern of the Promoter, Mr. Kamlesh Keshavlal Lodhiya viz. M/s. Aurum Jewels through Business Transfer Agreement as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities dated March 13, 2023. Consequently, Business of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited. Koura are a jewellery wholesalers in the jewellery industry having experienced entrepreneurs as the Promoters with more than 20 years. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying jewelry to retail jewelers, mainly Gold and Diamond Jewelry. The Company started business through sole Proprietorship Firm M/s. Aurum Jewels in year 2002, which resultant got converted into a Public Company in March 13, 2023.As a well-known and trusted jewelry wholesaler, Koura deal in two types of jewelry; one is in 22 Karat Gold Jewelry and another one is in 18 Karat Diamond Jewelry. The products are sold under Koura brand; since each collection serves customers with different needsand preferences for different designs. Since the system of hallmarking is legally introduced, the Company deals only in jewellery certified by Hallmark; for gold jewellery it get certified from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and 91.6% certifications fo
Read More
The Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is ₹14.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is 38.37 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is ₹37.1 and ₹78.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -49.26%, 6 Month at -10.40%, 3 Month at -5.00% and 1 Month at -2.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.