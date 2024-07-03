iifl-logo-icon 1
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Share Price

39.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.9
  • Day's High39.9
  • 52 Wk High78.75
  • Prev. Close39.9
  • Day's Low39.9
  • 52 Wk Low 37.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.79
  • P/E38.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.78
  • EPS1.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.37
  • Div. Yield0
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

39.9

Prev. Close

39.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.79

Day's High

39.9

Day's Low

39.9

52 Week's High

78.75

52 Week's Low

37.1

Book Value

23.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.37

P/E

38.37

EPS

1.04

Divi. Yield

0

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.07%

Non-Promoter- 27.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.6

0.47

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.97

2.22

Net Worth

8.57

2.69

Minority Interest

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd

Summary

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company acquired the ongoing business of Proprietorship Concern of the Promoter, Mr. Kamlesh Keshavlal Lodhiya viz. M/s. Aurum Jewels through Business Transfer Agreement as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities dated March 13, 2023. Consequently, Business of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited. Koura are a jewellery wholesalers in the jewellery industry having experienced entrepreneurs as the Promoters with more than 20 years. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying jewelry to retail jewelers, mainly Gold and Diamond Jewelry. The Company started business through sole Proprietorship Firm M/s. Aurum Jewels in year 2002, which resultant got converted into a Public Company in March 13, 2023.As a well-known and trusted jewelry wholesaler, Koura deal in two types of jewelry; one is in 22 Karat Gold Jewelry and another one is in 18 Karat Diamond Jewelry. The products are sold under Koura brand; since each collection serves customers with different needsand preferences for different designs. Since the system of hallmarking is legally introduced, the Company deals only in jewellery certified by Hallmark; for gold jewellery it get certified from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and 91.6% certifications fo
Company FAQs

What is the Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd share price today?

The Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is ₹14.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is 38.37 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is ₹37.1 and ₹78.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd?

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -49.26%, 6 Month at -10.40%, 3 Month at -5.00% and 1 Month at -2.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.93 %

