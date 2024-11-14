Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Any other Business with permission of Chairman Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March,2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 Revised Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)