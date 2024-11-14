iifl-logo-icon 1
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Board Meeting

38.85
(2.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Koura Fine Diamo CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
As attached. As attached.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the board meeting to be held on 14th November 2024 As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
As attached.
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Appointment of Ms. Charmi Kamlesh Lodhiya as CFO. Resignation of Mr. Krunal Soni as CFO. Appointment of M/s. Munir Shah & Associates as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Any other Business with permission of Chairman Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March,2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 Revised Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Board has appointed Mr. Dhaval Patel as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 as recommended by Audit Committee.

