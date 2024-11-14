|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the board meeting to be held on 14th November 2024 As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Charmi Kamlesh Lodhiya as CFO. Resignation of Mr. Krunal Soni as CFO. Appointment of M/s. Munir Shah & Associates as Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Any other Business with permission of Chairman Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March,2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 Revised Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Board has appointed Mr. Dhaval Patel as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 as recommended by Audit Committee.
