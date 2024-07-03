Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd Summary

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2022, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company acquired the ongoing business of Proprietorship Concern of the Promoter, Mr. Kamlesh Keshavlal Lodhiya viz. M/s. Aurum Jewels through Business Transfer Agreement as a going concern along with all assets and liabilities dated March 13, 2023. Consequently, Business of the Proprietorship Firm was merged into Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited. Koura are a jewellery wholesalers in the jewellery industry having experienced entrepreneurs as the Promoters with more than 20 years. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying jewelry to retail jewelers, mainly Gold and Diamond Jewelry. The Company started business through sole Proprietorship Firm M/s. Aurum Jewels in year 2002, which resultant got converted into a Public Company in March 13, 2023.As a well-known and trusted jewelry wholesaler, Koura deal in two types of jewelry; one is in 22 Karat Gold Jewelry and another one is in 18 Karat Diamond Jewelry. The products are sold under Koura brand; since each collection serves customers with different needsand preferences for different designs. Since the system of hallmarking is legally introduced, the Company deals only in jewellery certified by Hallmark; for gold jewellery it get certified from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and 91.6% certifications for 22 Karat and International Gemmological Institute, India, and (BIS) 75% certifications for 18 Karat diamond jewellery. Further, in 2018 Company ventured into 750 certified and BIS-hallmarked diamond jewellery. Apart from these, the Company primarily source finished jewellery from third-party artisans located across India. The manufacturing of jewellery is done on a job-work basis in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Rajkot, and Surat.The Company is proposing a Public Issue of issuing 10,00,000 equity shares through Fresh Issue .