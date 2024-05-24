TO THE MEMBERS OF

KRISHNA CAPITAL & SECURITIES LIMITED

Ahmedabad

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Krishna Capital & Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies information and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 its profits (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion.

3. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation of other information and the Presentation of its report. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

5. The companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give true and fair view and are free from material misstatement , whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

7. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by section143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from the examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with this Reports are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sections 164(2) of the act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in the "Annexure 1" to this report, our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation that have impact on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements:

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long term contract including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year covered by our audit.

vi. Reporting on Audit trail

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company uses an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software, except that audit trail feature is not enabled for certain direct changes to the data for users with the certain privileged access right to the ERP application. Further, no instance of audit trail feature being tempered with was noted in respect of the accounting software. Presently, the log has been activated at the application and the privileged access to ERP continues to be restricted to limited set of users who necessarily require this access for maintenance and administration of the database. Refer note 28 of standalone financial statements.

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 2" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For, Rinkesh Shah & Co Chartered Accountant FRN: 129690W SD/- CA RINKESH SHAH Partner M. No: 131783 UDIN: 24131783BKCUDE9169 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 24/05/2024

ANNEXURE-1 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 13(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Krishna Capital & Securities Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial with reference to standalone financial statement of Krishna Capital & Securities Limited ("the company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to the audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

6. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, Rinkesh Shah & Co Chartered Accountant FRN: 129690W SD/- CA RINKESH SHAH Partner M. No: 131783 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 24/05/2024

ANNEXURE-2 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure-2 referred to in Paragraph 14 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

1. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipments;

b. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have any intangible assets and hence provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

c. The Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

d. Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds of Immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

e. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

f. No such proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder

2. a. The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), and (c) of the order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisioning of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable

6. The central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, Accordingly, the provisions of this clause of the order are not applicable.

7. a. The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excises, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from date they became payable.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

9. a. In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. b. The company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, there are no term loans availed by the Company, hence this clause is not applicable.

d. No funds were raised on short term basis.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. a. The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

11. a. To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and up to the date of this report.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company Consequently the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of this Clause of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Ind AS.

14. In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

15. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. a. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

b. During the year the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. During the year the Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

c. The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report so as to indicate that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The provisions of Section 135 of the act are not applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(20) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

21. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the following companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, whose audits under section 143 of the Act has not yet been completed, the CARO report as applicable in respect of those entities are not available and consequently have not been provided to us as on the date of this audit report.: