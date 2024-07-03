Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹36.7
Prev. Close₹36.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹38.53
Day's Low₹36.7
52 Week's High₹40.1
52 Week's Low₹15.5
Book Value₹15.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.17
P/E141.15
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.8
1.66
1.52
1.39
Net Worth
4.96
4.82
4.68
4.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.33
0.2
0.54
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.39
0.39
0.41
0.48
0.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.39
0.39
0.41
0.48
0.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director / Chief Financial Officer
Vinod Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narendra Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalpesh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meenu Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Krishna Capital & Securities Limited was originally incorporated on December 7, 1994 as Krishna Securities Private Limited to carry on the business of financiers, to provide finance for companies, corporate bodies, Firms by way of advance, short term loans etc . Effective from March 28, 1995, the name of the Company changed to Krishna Capital and Securities Pvt. Ltd. and again got converted to Limited Company and its name changed to Krishna Capital & Securities Limited, there after, it commenced the activities of trading in shares & securities & Bill Discounting.In 1998, the Company registered itself with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to garb the opportunities in the financial markets. At present Companys shares are listed in Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, Delhi Stock Exchange & Madras Stock Exchange.M/s. Palco Metals Ltd ceased to be an associate Company in 2017 as the Company sold some portion of its investment in the Company.
The Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is ₹12.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is 141.15 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is ₹15.5 and ₹40.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.13%, 3 Years at 42.70%, 1 Year at 103.89%, 6 Month at 59.57%, 3 Month at 31.40% and 1 Month at 31.54%.
