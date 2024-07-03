iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd Share Price

38.53
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:58:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.7
  • Day's High38.53
  • 52 Wk High40.1
  • Prev. Close36.7
  • Day's Low36.7
  • 52 Wk Low 15.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E141.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.68
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

36.7

Prev. Close

36.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

38.53

Day's Low

36.7

52 Week's High

40.1

52 Week's Low

15.5

Book Value

15.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.17

P/E

141.15

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.86%

Non-Promoter- 57.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.16

3.16

3.16

3.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.8

1.66

1.52

1.39

Net Worth

4.96

4.82

4.68

4.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.33

0.2

0.54

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.39

0.39

0.41

0.48

0.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.39

0.39

0.41

0.48

0.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director / Chief Financial Officer

Vinod Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narendra Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalpesh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meenu Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd

Summary

Krishna Capital & Securities Limited was originally incorporated on December 7, 1994 as Krishna Securities Private Limited to carry on the business of financiers, to provide finance for companies, corporate bodies, Firms by way of advance, short term loans etc . Effective from March 28, 1995, the name of the Company changed to Krishna Capital and Securities Pvt. Ltd. and again got converted to Limited Company and its name changed to Krishna Capital & Securities Limited, there after, it commenced the activities of trading in shares & securities & Bill Discounting.In 1998, the Company registered itself with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to garb the opportunities in the financial markets. At present Companys shares are listed in Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, Delhi Stock Exchange & Madras Stock Exchange.M/s. Palco Metals Ltd ceased to be an associate Company in 2017 as the Company sold some portion of its investment in the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd share price today?

The Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is ₹12.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is 141.15 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is ₹15.5 and ₹40.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd?

Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.13%, 3 Years at 42.70%, 1 Year at 103.89%, 6 Month at 59.57%, 3 Month at 31.40% and 1 Month at 31.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.13 %

