To

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present 30th Annual Report and the Companys Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Financial Year 2023-2024).

Finance Results:

The Audited Financial Statements of your Company as on 31st March, 2024, are prepared in accordance with the relevant applicable Ind AS and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). The summarized financial highlight is depicted below:

Financial Highlights

(Amount in Lacs)

The Break-up of Profit is given as Follows Standalone Consolidated 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Total Revenue 39.30 39.11 39.30 39.11 Profit /Loss Before Depreciation & Exception/ Extra-Ordinary item 22.91 22.47 22.91 22.47 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Exceptional Item - - - - Share Profit / (Loss) of an Associate - - 1.29 0.94 Net Profit Before Taxation 16.39 16.64 17.67 17.58 Current Tax 2.56 2.60 2.76 2.74 Deferred Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Net Profit After Taxation 13.83 14.04 14.91 14.83 Profit for the Period for Appropriation 13.83 14.04 14.91 14.83 Earning Per Shares Basic 0.44 0.44 0.47 0.47 Diluted 0.44 0.44 0.47 0.47

Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affairs:

Standalone Results:

The Company reported an increase in total revenue by 0.48% to Rs. 39.30 Lacs as compared to Rs. 39.11 Lacs during the last year. Accordingly, the Net profit after tax has increased to Rs. 13.83 Lacs. The management is hopeful to achieve better results going forward.

Your Company is Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC-Non-Systemically Important-Non-Deposit Taking) registered with Reserve Bank of India and is not accepting deposits from the public. The Company proposes to transfer an amount of Rs. 3.28 Lacs which is 20% of net profit to Special Reserve Fund and after adjustment the balance is proposed to be retained in the Statement of Profit & Loss.

Consolidated Results:

The Company has consolidated its accounts with its associate Company viz. Palco Metals Limited. During the year, the Company reported consolidated total revenue of Rs. 39.30 Lacs as compared to Rs. 39.11 Lacs during the last year. Accordingly, the Net profit after tax has increased to Rs. 14.91 Lacs as compared to Rs. 14.83 Lacs during the last year.

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, have been prepared, in accordance with the Ind AS Rules and relevant provisions of the Act, from the duly approved Financial Statements of Associates by its respective Board of directors.

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year.

Details of Change in Nature of Business, If Any:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year.

Dividend

In order to conserve the resources, your Directors do not recommend any dividend on equity shares of the Company.

Transfer to Reserve:

The company has transferred profit to the Reserve as required to be kept by the company and the balance is transferred to surplus reserves.

Explanation or Comments on Qualifications, Reservations or Adverse Remarks or Disclosures Made by The Statutory Auditors:

The observations made by the auditors in their report and notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are selfexplanatory. There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their respective reports.

Explanation or Comments on Qualifications, Reservations or Adverse Remarks or Disclosures Made by The Secretarial Auditor:

The observations made by the Secretarial Auditor in their report are self-explanatory. There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditor in their respective reports.

Financial Statements - Application of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015:

The audited financial statements of the Company drawn up both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, are in accordance with the requirements of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS Rules").

Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, certain amounts of investors which are unclaimed or unpaid for certain years are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). Further Company is also required to transfer those shares to the Demat account of the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") in respect of which dividend is unpaid or unclaimed for seven consecutive years.

The Company has not paid dividend in past. Hence, there is no requirement of transfer of unpaid dividend etc. as per the requirements of the IEPF Rules.

Subsidiaries/ Joint Venture/ Associate Companies:

Company does not have Subsidiary / Joint Venture Companies. The Company has one Associate Company Namely M/s. Palco Metals Ltd.

Your Directors have pleasure in attaching the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 & Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as Listing Regulations) read with other applicable provisions and prepared in accordance with applicable IND AS, for financial year ended March 31, 2024. The required statement is enclosed as an Annexure A to the report.

Material Changes and Commitments:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

3. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

6. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Reporting of frauds by auditors:

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees.

Contracts and Arrangement with Related Parties:

During the year the Company has not entered into any material contracts or arrangement with related parties which attracted the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Notes to the financial statement sets out the disclosure of related party transactions during the year. The requirement of Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as per Regulation 23 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to company as per the Exemption granted under regulation 15(2) of Listing Regulations. After applicability of regulation 15(2) of Listing Regulations, the related party transactions are dealt in by the company as per the Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Corporate Governance:

Corporate Governance provisions as stipulated in Chapter IV of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company and hence nothing to report thereon.

Corporate Social Responsibilities:

As the Companys net worth, turnover or net profits are below the limit prescribed under section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Corporate social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014 and hence CSR is not applicable to your Company. The Listing Regulations has provided exemption under regulation 15(2)(a) from applicability of Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clause (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V in respect of listed entities having paid-up Equity share Capital not exceeding rupees ten crores and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty-five crores as on the last day of the previous financial year.

Your Company falls under the exemption criteria as laid down under Regulation 15(2)(a) and therefore, not required mandatorily to comply with the said regulations.

Risk Management:

Your Company has Risk Management Framework as approved by the Board of Directors which provides mechanism to identify, evaluate business risk and opportunities. The risk associated with the business of the Company, its root causes are reviewed and steps are taken to mitigate the same. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors also reviews the key risk associated with the business of the Company, the procedure adopted to assess the risk, efficacy and mitigation measures.

Internal Financial Control:

Your Directors state that there are adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements i.e. Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and loss, Cash Flow Statements and other relevant records and are operating effectively.

Directors:

During the year under review Vinod Agrawal (DIN 00413378), Non-Executive and Non-Independent director of the company will retire by rotation and will seek re-appointment at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Your directors would further like to confirm that the Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors confirming their independence as well as confirmation that "he / she is not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his / her ability to discharge his / her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence". Accordingly, requirement of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 are duly complied with. None of the director of the Company is debarred from holding the office of director pursuant to any SEBI order.

Your directors would like to confirm that as per opinion of the Board of Directors, all the Independent Directors of the Company meet the requirement of integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) required for their appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel:

Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are Ashok Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director and Vinod Agrawal, CFO & Director and Shweta Saparia Company Secretary of the Company. During the year, there has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES:

Composition of Board

The Board of Directors has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is as under:

No. Name Designation Executive/Non-Executive 1. Ashok Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director Executive 2. Vinod Agrawal Director & CFO Non-Executive 3. Meenu Maheshwari Independent Director Non-Executive 4. Kalpesh Mehta Independent Director Non-Executive

Five Board meetings were held during the year. The details of Board Meetings and attendance of Directors are given below:

Date of Meeting No. of Directors Present 19/05/2023 04 11/08/2023 04 07/11/2023 04 11/12/2023 04 01/02/2024 04

Audit Committee:

The Company during the year there was re-composition of Audit Committee as under:

No. Name Designation Position in Committee 1. Kalpesh Mehta Director Chairman & Member 2. Meenu Maheshwari Director Member

Functions and Powers of Audit Committee:

The Committee shall have discussions with the auditors periodically about internal control systems, the scope of audit including observation of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and discuss any related issue with internal and statutory auditors and the management of the Company.

In discharging the function of the Audit Committee, the committee shall have the authority to investigate into any matter in relating to any terms specified in Section 177 or referred to it by the Board.

Responsibility of the Committee:

The Committee may assign any matter of importance nature relating to the accounts, finance, taxation, inspection and investigation from time to tome and may require submitting a report to the Board on such matters within the stipulated time. The committee on any matter relating to financial management including audit report shall submit a report to the Board from time to time. The Board has accepted all the recommendation made by the Audit Committee.

Four Audit Committee meetings were held during the year. The details of Meetings and attendance of Directors are given below:

Date of Meeting No. of Directors Present 15/05/2023 03 11/08/2023 03 07/11/2023 03 01/02/2024 03

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The company has the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Composition of Committee is as under:

No. Name Designation Position in Committee 1. Kalpesh Mehta Director Chairman 2. Meenu Maheshwari Director Member

Three NRC meeting were held during the year. The details of Meeting and attendance of Directors are given below:

Date of Meeting No. of Directors Present 22/03/2024 02

The Committee has been formed in terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee shall have at least the following basic responsibilities:

• To identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Directors performance.

• To formulate and review criteria that must be followed for determining qualification for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director.

• To recommend the Board a policy relating to the remuneration for the Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees and to ensure compliance with the remuneration policy set forth by the Company.

• To propose to the Board, the members that must form part of the Committee.

• To report on the systems and on the amount of the annual remuneration of Directors and senior management. The Remuneration Policy has been posted on the website of the Company www.kcsl.co.in.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The Composition of the

Committee is as under:

No. Name Designation Position in Committee 1. Kalpesh Mehta Director Chairman 2. Meenu Maheshwari Director Member

Basic Responsibilities of the Committee:

• Considering and resolving the grievance of shareholders of the Company with respect to transfer of shares, non-receipt of Annual Report etc.

• Ensuring expeditious share transfer process in line with the proceedings of the Share Transfer Committee.

• Evaluating performance and service standards of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company.

• Providing guidance and making recommendation to improve service levels for investors.

Four SRC Committee meetings were held during the year. The details of Meetings and attendance of Directors are given below:

Date of Meeting No. of Directors Present 28/04/2023 02 30/06/2023 02 20/10/2023 02 10/01/2024 02

Separate Meeting of Independent Directors:

A meeting of Independent Directors was held without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and the members of Management. All independent Directors were present at the meeting. The following issues were discussed in detail;

• Reviewed the performance of non-independent Directors and the Board as a whole.

• Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of executive Directors and nonexecutive Directors.

Date of Meeting No. of Directors Present 22/03/2024 2

Board Evaluation:

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual Directors was carried out during the year under review. Various aspects of the Boards functioning were evaluated such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors at their meeting held separately. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. None of the independent directors are due for re-appointment.

Some of the key criteria for performance evaluation were as follows:

Performance evaluation of Board and Committees:

1. Degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities;

2. Board structure and composition;

3. Effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning;

4. Board Culture and Dynamics;

5. Quality of relationship between the Board and the Management; and

6. Establishment and delineation of responsibilities to committees.

Performance evaluation of Directors:

1. provide meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings;

2. display a good degree of understanding of the company, industry, sector, geography; and

3. display independence of judgment

Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors:

The Independent Directors of the Company are persons of integrity, possessing rich experience and expertise in the field of corporate management, finance, capital market, economic and business information. The Company has issued appointment letter to the Independent Directors setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, roles & responsibilities and expectations from the appointed Director. The Board of Directors has complete access to the information within the Company. Presentations are regularly made to the Board of Directors / Audit Committee / Nomination & Remuneration Committee / Stakeholders Relationship Committee on various related matters, where Directors have interactive sessions with the Management.

Deposits:

Your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 and Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the financial year and as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the Balance Sheet date.

Material Orders Passed by Regulatory Authorities:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower):

Company has vigil mechanism in force to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement if any. The mechanism ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with the concern and also that no discrimination will be meted to any person for a genuinely raised concern. The Chairman of the Audit Committee may also be contacted by employees to report any suspected or concerned incident of fraud / misconduct.

The detail of the Policy has been posted on the website of the Company.

Share Capital, Employee Stock Option etc.:

During the year there was no change in authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company. The paid-up equity shares capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 3,15,84,000/- Moreover, During the year there are no issue of equity shares with differential rights, no issue of sweat equity shares, no issue of employee stock options and no provision of money by Company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of the employees, the details required to be given under various rules issued under the Companies Act 2013 is NIL.

Reserve Bank of India Regulations:

Your Company is generally complying with the directions of the Reserve Bank of India regarding prudential norms of accounting, capital adequacy ratio, provisions for bad and doubtful debts and other requirements as per the directions issued from time to time.

Managements Discussion and Analysis:

In terms of the provisions of regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the required Managements Discussion and Analysis is set out in this Annual Report.

Disclosure with respect to Demat Suspense Account / Unclaimed Suspense Account:

The listed entity is not required to disclose the information regarding Demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account, as there are no shares of company in the Demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account.

Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed Bipin L. Makwana, Practicing Company Secretary to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-2024. The secretarial Audit Report (Annexure-B) for the financial year is annexed herewith which forms a part of this report. The Secretarial Audit Report (Annexure-B) does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse market.

Cost Audit and Cost Audit Report

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to maintenance of Cost Records and appointment of Cost auditors are not applicable to the Company.

Statutory Auditors & Auditors Report:

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Act read with rules made thereunder, as amended, M/s. Rinkesh Shah & Co., Chartered Accounts (FRN: 129690W) have been appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of five years and there is no change in the same. M/s. Rinkesh Shah & Co., have given their consent to act as statutory auditors of the Company. The requirement of ratification of auditors have been withdrawn by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2015 and hence this item was dropped from the agenda of the forthcoming annual general meeting. M/s. Rinkesh Shah & Co. has audited the books of accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and has issued the Auditors Report thereon. There are no qualifications or reservations on adverse remarks or disclaimers in the said report and do not call for any further explanation or comments U/s 134 (3 (f) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

Particulars of Loans Given, Investment made, Guarantee Given and Securities Provided:

The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company ((NBFC-Non-Systemically Important-Non-Deposit Taking)) has in the ordinary course of business made loans or advances or given guarantees or provided securities or made investments in bodies corporate and other persons during the financial year. Your Directors would like to draw your attention to the notes to the financial statements which sets out the details of loans and investments made. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, the disclosure regarding particulars of loan given, guarantee given and security are given in notes to the financial statement.

Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has established a code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The necessary preventive actions, including closure of trading window around the time of any price sensitive events information are taken care. The detailed Policy has available on website of the Company.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Work Place

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in the Companys premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

Your company has complied with the provision relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Your Company has also established an Internal Committee. This year, the focus was on increasing the awareness around POSH and the working of the internal committee. During the year the company has not received any complaint.

Conservation of Energy, Technology absorptions and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Though the operations of the Company are not energy intensive, the Company has taken adequate measures to conserve energy and optimize its use by using energy efficient computers and equipment with latest technology. The Company has not brought any technology. There is no foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year.

Annual Return (MGT-7):

As required under section 134 (3) (a) of the Indian Companies Act, 2013, the Annual return for the financial year 2023-24 will be put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at http://kcsl.CO.in/AnnualReport.aspx.

Particulars of Employees and Other Related Disclosures:

The Company has no employee drawing the remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under the Act. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of sub-section (12) of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are forming part of this report and are annexed as Annexure-C to this report. Further there are no other employees on the payroll of the Company.

Compliance of Secretarial Standards:

The Board of Directors affirms that During the Year Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India.

General Shareholder Information

30th Annual General Meeting

Venue Not applicable for this meeting as the meeting will be held through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means. Date Friday, September 06, 2024. Time 4 p.m. Book Closure From 30/08/2024 to 06/09/2024 (both days inclusive)

Listing of Shares/ Listing Fees:

The securities of the Company are listed at BSE and ISIN of the Company is INE897B01019. The Company has paid listing fee for the year 2023-2024.

Registrar and Share Transfer Agents: (R & T)

The Company has appointed MCS Share Transfer Agents Ltd., 101, Shatdal Complex, Opp. Bata Showroom, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad: 380 009 as Registrar and Transfer Agents for electronics shares. The average time taken in transfer of shares is 15 days. The depositories directly transfer the Dematerialized shares to the beneficiaries.

Share Transfer System

Share transfers are registered and returned within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt, provided documents are correct and valid in all respect.

Details of Application made or proceeding pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016:

During the year under review, there were no application made or proceeding pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

Details of Difference Between Valuation Amount on One Time Settlement and Valuation while availing Loan from Banks and Financial Institutions:

During the year under review, there has been no One Time Settlement of Loans taken from Bank and Financial Institutions. General Disclosure:

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company and there is no material change and/or commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, during the period from 31March, 2024 till the date of this report.

During the year under review, there was no significant and/or material order passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

The Company does not provide any loan or other financial arrangement to its employees or Directors or Key Managerial Personnel for purchase of its own shares and hence, the disclosure under Section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The disclosure in terms of Rule 4 of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is not provided, as the Company does not have any equity shares with differential voting rights.

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has in place a robust policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual harassment.

Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. In the preparation of Financial Statement, no treatment different from that of prescribed accounting standard has been followed.

Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has established a code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The necessary preventive actions, including closure of trading window around the time of any price sensitive events information are taken care. All covered person have given declarations affirming compliance with the said code. The detailed policy is uploaded on website of the Company.

Acknowledgment:

Your Directors wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude to the Shareholders, bankers, Government Institutions and regulatory bodies for their continued assistance, support and cooperation. Our sincere thanks are also due to our esteemed other business constituents and finally to employees of the Company for their untiring efforts and commitment to their duties. Your Company will make all the efforts to the