Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Krishna Capital And Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 04.00 P.M. interalia to consider and approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Yearly Ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that The Board of Directors of the Company at Their Meeting held today i.e., 14/ 11/2024 have approved the Following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result for The Quarter and Half-Year Ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement. The Meeting of the Directors Commenced at 4 .00 P.M. and concluded at 5.25 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Krishna Capital And Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Results-Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Krishna Capital And Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of Listing Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 4.00 P.M. to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations 2015 for the quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today 24-05-2024 Started and 04.00 PM and Ended at 05.10 PM Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result along with the Independent Auditors Audit Report for the Quarter and Year Ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024