Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.18
0.09
0.11
0.09
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0.09
0.11
0.09
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.06
0
0
Total Income
0.18
0.09
0.18
0.09
0.1
Total Expenditure
0.18
0.14
0.05
0.08
0.07
PBIDT
0
-0.05
0.12
0.02
0.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
-0.05
0.12
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
-0.05
0.11
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
-0.05
0.11
0.01
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-0.05
0.11
0.01
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.17
0.35
0.04
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-55.55
109.09
22.22
30
PBDTM(%)
0
-55.55
109.09
22.22
30
PATM(%)
0
-55.55
100
11.11
20
